Opinion

You don’t want to upset these Arsenal fans – Total radgies!

I was having a look to see what Arsenal fans were saying ahead of tonight’s match.

Just as well I did.

I am on my way to London on the train (shame about on the way back after the match…) as I write this and I need to warn you about these Arsenal fans, if you are heading to the game tonight.

They sound like total radgies and you simply wouldn’t like to get in their way.

These Arsenal fans go call themselves Red Action Gooners and this is the terrifying rallying call they have put out to their fanbase.

Stay safe Newcastle United fans.

Arsenal fans at Red Action Gooners make their call to arms for tonight…

Give Newcastle United hell, ‘unfinished business’…

“Saturday night fever……

“We have unfinished business against Newcastle : We owe them for that result in November, and last season’s home fixture.

“Need the home crowd to be right on it, no #desgracia this time. Get involved.”

Put your phones down please…

“Give them hell. Howl for every decision, put pressure on the ref, make home advantage count. Put your phone down and get yourself involved.

“Don’t gimme any of that ‘tourist’ fan bullsh.t : Come one, Come all. There is enough Arsenal for everybody.

“Together we are stronger.”

Begging Arsenal fans to have a drink..

“There is a BOGOOU beer promotion pre match, I do not have the details yet, but likely to be from Stadium opening for at least the first hour.

“Just the second promo this season, not sure how many more we will get due to the extra cost to AFC : so get in early to take advantage.”

Match a bit late for some Arsenal fans…

“Some availability on TX, the late Saturday finish has spooked some ST holders, so keep an eye out for any spares on there.

“If you are lucky enough to have a ticket, then bring your f…ing dinner.

“Your team needs you.”

I am absolutely loving this.

Fancy having to plead with your fans to come to the match, to have a drink, to put their phones down, to support their team, to blame us just because for once they didn’t get a decision go their way off the match officials.

Come on Tarquin and Barnaby, get your super green smoothies and Couscous down your necks, let’s give those Geordies hell!