News

Yet another club changes managers ahead of facing Newcastle United

Jon Dahl Tomasson offered to leave Blackburn last summer, the former Newcastle United player declaring ‘Things changed in the summer. It was like a hand grenade – the budget changed. I told the club, that it wasn’t the project I signed up for. I asked if they wanted to find another head coach.’

The Danish team boss stayed in the end but it looks like star player Adam Wharton sold to Crystal Palace for a deal that could end up bringing Blackburn £22m, was the final straw, with a minimal amount of that money reinvested in the Rovers squad this past window

The Venky Group, who own Blackburn Rovers, had to go through court cases in India to ensure they could continue to fund the club and now Jon Dahl Tomasson has finally walked away, 18 days before he was due to face his old club Newcastle United.

It has become a bit of a habit in recent times for opposition clubs changing managers before facing NUFC, the Mackems doing it yet again ahead of Newcastle thrashing them last month in the FA Cup.

Blackburn have been seen as a bit of a joke club in recent years, in terms of how the owners behave.

Now on Friday night they released an official statement (see below) declaring that by ‘mutual consent’ Jon Dahl Tomasson had left and that ‘The search for a successor is now underway and the club will provide no further comment until an appointment is announced.’

Then only 35 minutes later released another official statement saying that the search had been successfully completed!

John Eustace getting the job, the manager ridiculously sacked by the Birmingham owners after a great start to the season, just so they could force the introduction of Wayne Rooney as Birmingham boss, which turned out a predictable disaster.

So, unless something changes… Newcastle United will face a Birmingham side in 18 days time, led by John Eustace.

Blackburn Rovers official announcement on Jon Dahl Tomasson – 9 February 2024:

‘Jon Dahl Tomasson has today left his position as Blackburn Rovers’ Head Coach by mutual consent.

Tomasson arrived at Ewood Park on a three-year contract in June 2022 and brought an attacking brand of football that saw us go close to a play-off spot last season, whilst also progressing to the latter stages of both domestic cup competitions.

However, it has been mutually agreed that the Dane will step away from his role, along with assistant coach Remy Reijnierse, with immediate effect.

Rovers wish to thank both Jon and Remy for all their efforts over the past 18 months and we wish them both well in their future careers.

The search for a successor is now underway and the club will provide no further comment until an appointment is announced.’

Blackburn Rovers official announcement on John Eustace – 9 February 2024:

Rovers are delighted to confirm the appointment of John Eustace as the club’s new Head Coach.

The 44-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the club and arrives on the back of a successful spell at Birmingham City.

A progressive and forward-thinking coach, with a clear football philosophy, Eustace will be joined at Ewood Park by trusted assistant Matt Gardiner, who he worked with at St. Andrew’s.

A talented midfielder in his playing days, Eustace made over 400 appearances for the likes of Coventry City, Stoke City, Watford and Derby County.

He took his first steps into management with Kidderminster Harriers in April 2016, twice leading the National League side to the play-offs, before becoming assistant manager at QPR in May 2018.

During his four years at Loftus Road, he helped the Hoops record successive top-half finishes in the Championship and also enjoyed a spell in caretaker charge in 2019.

The highly-regarded coach has also gained experience on the international scene, having worked as the Republic of Ireland national team’s assistant manager under Stephen Kenny from March 2022 to July 2022, at which point he landed the top job at Birmingham City.

Guiding the Blues to their highest points total since 2016 in his first season in charge, whilst developing a raft of exciting young players, Eustace’s Birmingham side made an impressive start to the current campaign, sitting sixth in the table with 18 points from 11 games, before his departure from the Midlands club in October.

Following his arrival at Rovers, a proud Eustace said: “I am delighted to be the new Head Coach of such a fantastic football club as Blackburn Rovers, which has such a proud history and tradition within the game.

“I am excited for this new challenge in my career and can’t wait to get started.

“I am looking forward to being at Ewood Park tomorrow and meeting the supporters, who can play a big part for us between now and the end of the season.

“I will give my all to ensure the fans have a team they can be proud of and, together, I hope we can quickly start climbing the table.”

Rovers’ first team coaches David Lowe and Damien Johnson will take charge of tomorrow’s home game against Stoke City, with new Head Coach John Eustace in close attendance.

Welcome, John!’