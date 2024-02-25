Videos

Yankuba Minteh bounces back with double strike – Is this world class or a fluke (video)?

Yankuba Minteh made an instant impression at Feyenoord this season.

The Newcastle United loan player scoring and creating goals as he picked up appearances both as a starter and as a sub.

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot speaking (see below) about Yankuba Minteh early in his loan spell, how much he had impressed.

Then injury struck, followed by up and down form, no surprise with a 19 year old winger playing in both Champions League and stepping up from domestic football in Denmark to that in Holland.

Yankuba Minteh and his Feyenoord teammates were gutted to go out of Europe in midweek when losing their Europa League play-off to Roma on penalties, so today hoping to get back to winning form at Almere City in the Dutch domestic league.

Introduced from the bench with the game goalless in the 61st minute, only 11 minutes later Yankuba Minteh scored this potentially world class goal, or was it meant to be a cross? You decide.

WHAT A GOAL YANKUBA MINTEH 🖤🤍pic.twitter.com/zOszal7vFQ — • (@M1NTEHH) February 25, 2024

Then in added time he made sure of the three points for Feyenoord with what I think was a very smart strike, showing great technique.

SUPER SUB YANKUBA MINTEH 🇬🇲(2004) AT THE DOUBLE TO SEAL THE WIN!!!

📽️ @FootColic pic.twitter.com/5KfZb7f07P — Football Report (@FootballReprt) February 25, 2024

With only eight league starts as well as appearances off the bench, Yankuba Mineth already has seven direct goal involvements for Feyenoord in the league, scoring five and two assists.

Minteh’s double today gave Feyenoord a 2-0 win which puts them eight points clear of third places Twente, although runaway league leaders PSV are 10 points ahead at the top.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot speaking earlier this season about Yankuba Minteh and his early impact before picking up an injury – 2 October 2023:

“Our scouts were also impressed by his year at Odense.

”Then (Feyenoord General Manager) Dennis te Kloese came to the technical staff.

“Minteh went to Newcastle United and the English were looking for a club to loan him to. That’s how he came to us.

”He certainly doesn’t lack self-confidence.

“His willingness to give everything is enormous.

“When we see his statistics, it is really impressive.

“Minteh runs more sprint metres against Ajax in an hour (in the recent 4-0 Feyenoord win) than many other boys do in two games.

”He is incredibly fast. And he wants it so badly.

“For the remainder against Ajax we substituted him for Ramiz Zerrouki. He immediately accepts that.

”He recently shot Gambia (Yankuba Minteh scoring a vital goal in the final group game on his international debut) to a ticket for the Africa Cup next winter.

“Newcastle United has not made any requirements regarding minimum playing time or anything like that.”