Opinion

Would I ride into NUFC battle with Wor Eddie, Tripps and BDB? Too effin right I would

To start with, let me state I effin love both Eddie Howe and Big Dan Burn immensely.

Eddie is a young for a manager, 46 years old, who through his own hard work is only going to get better and better at his job and I hope it is with us and he goes on to be our greatest ever manager and he is with us for many a season.

Big Dan Burn seems a great lad, is a very good centre back and very underrated left back.

Last season playing in his unfavourable position he was outstanding and shut many a folks pre match theory up time and time again, that he was about too get skinned by the opponents’ right winger, who he duly put in his back pocket, yes, time and time again.

Eddie will make mistakes on his journey with us and he is entitled to do so.

I think his biggest mistake in a match was the three subs at home v LiVARpool when we had them at our mercy. I also think he made an error on Saturday by not subbing BDB at ht, especially when he had got the same issue so right at Villa Park when Bailey came off the bench and was using his pace against Dan to good effect in the second half.

For me, Dan’s brain negated the pace on some wingers last season because trust me, the lad is a very good footballer and he was simply immense.

However, since Dan hurt his back in that heavy fall earlier in the season he seems a tadge slower on the turn and slightly slower in running. Plus may I add, he has always had that annoying habit of grabbing a player’s shoulder or shirt, he did last season and still has today.

Me and my lad, who was cheering us on in Cambodia, both said at ht via WhatsApp, we hoped Eddie would make the BDB/Tino switch.

Did it happen?

No.

Did it cost us the match?

No.

Did it cost us a goal?

Yes.

Is it the end of the world?

No.

Let’s face facts.

Tripps made a few costly mistakes recently at right back but he has come through the other side and so will BDB.

Finally, would I ride into NUFC battle with Wor Eddie, Tripps and BDB?

Too effin right I would.