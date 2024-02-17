Opinion

Will Newcastle United get 5th? Probably not. Is it possible though? Yes

Newcastle v Bournemouth today, a game we have to win to keep any late chance of getting 5th (yes fifth!) alive as we approach the last third of the season.

A lot of Newcastle United fans have written our chances off and think we won’t realistically catch Aston Villa (I believe Tottenham will get 4th) as 10 points is a lot of ground to make up, plus our injury problems could well dictate a lot of our results.

Will Newcastle United get 5th ? Probably not.

Is it possible though? Yes.

I believe 67 points could be enough to get 5th and get that bonus Champions League place that is potentially up for grabs for the likes of us, Aston Villa, or Manchester United.

Aston Villa are in the driving seat, Newcastle United and Man U would instantly swap positions with them, if given the chance.

On Saturday morning this is how the Premier League table is looking before we take on Bournemouth…

As you can see, Villa on 46 points, Man U five points behind on 41 and Newcastle United another five behind on 36.

We are the ones chasing.

That could be a good thing and something that could well work in our favour. We have been written off and we can use that to play with some freedom and build momentum back up under the radar, give these last 14 games everything we have got.

It is ours to gain, whilst it’s Villa and / or Manchester United’s to lose. We are the ones that look up the table and attack these last 14 games.

NUFC winning today would put pressure on Man U before they go to Luton tomorrow. Aston Villa have already started to drop off, in the last seven league games they’ve only picked up eight points, winning only two, drawing two and losing three.

There’s no doubt they’re feeling it and they’ve also started to pick up injuries. Aston Villa still have to go to Arsenal, Man City and Brighton, at home they still have to play Liverpool and Tottenham. Imagine a scenario where they don’t win any of those matches and they at best pick up three draws . That’s 49 points with nine other games to play and like with any team, it’s still difficult to win nine games out of 14. I look at their fixtures and I see them finishing their campaign with around 67 points.

I look at Manchester United. The media are building them up again, they’re in great form, the best thing since sliced bread. Yeah, they’ve had good results at Wolves and Villa, also defeating West Ham recently at Old Trafford. While they were decent enough at Wolves, I saw the other two games and they really weren’t this great side the media make them out to be. A lot of their wins they’ve scraped and for me they flatter to deceive. They are not nailed on to finish sixth, anymore than Aston Villa are to finish fifth. Man U still have to go to Man City and Brighton, two very tough away fixtures. They have tricky away games at Brentford, Chelsea and Bournemouth too. While at old Trafford they have still got to play title contenders Liverpool and Arsenal, plus of course they’ve got us to play too.

Psychologically, we now have an edge over Man U. Their record against us under Eddie Howe is rubbish and they come up against a Newcastle United team with momentum behind them, chasing and hunting a European place, I can see Man United bottling it.

Ten Hag’s Man U have had five games against Eddie Howe and he’s only won the one (unfortunately it was the final). Even at old Trafford they’ve failed to score in the two encounters where we drew 0-0 and then beat them 3-0 earlier in the season in the League Cup, while they’ve been comfortably beaten on both occasions at St James’ Park. So I look at Manchester United’s run in and I have them level with Aston Villa on 67 points.

So if I’m correct, Newcastle would need at least 31 points to match the two teams and likely finish with the better goal difference.

Can we get 31 points from 14 games?

It’ll be difficult, no doubt, but it’s not impossible by any stretch.

I don’t expect anything at the Emirates against Arsenal next week but I look at the other 13 games, including today against Bournemouth at home, there is definitely 31 points out there for us. Nine wins and four draws, or 10 wins and a draw. It can be done.

I think we can win five or six games at home from the seven games we have left.

I look at the away games. We are capable nowadays of going to past dreaded places like Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge and getting something, even winning. Get draws at those grounds and beat the likes of Burnley, Palace, Fulham away, then we will be thereabouts in the end.

Even if we do just miss out in the final analysis, there’s something big to take into next season and that’s momentum.

So let’s give it everything, starting with a win today.

HTL!