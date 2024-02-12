Opinion

When Alan Shearer said this – I nearly choked on my cornflakes

I nearly choked on my cornflakes on Sunday morning watching the re-run of Match of the Day and hearing one of the things Alan Shearer had to say, following Newcastle’s win at the City Ground.

After the highlights of our away victory had been shown, Big Al said that Forest “could feel robbed because they should have had a penalty,”

He was referring to the incident when Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi’s outstretched right leg connected with Martin Dubravka’s flailing arm.

After Saturday’s game I had extensively watched replays of this incident on YouTube.

For me, Awoniyi had lost control and overran the ball. The angle to then get a shot off if he had stayed on his feet was narrow, and the ball could even have gone out of play before he could have got to it.

That is why Awoniyi left his leg in to enforce contact and try to con the referee.

The on-field official Anthony Taylor was having none of it.

This was the same Anthony Taylor by the way, that awarded Liverpool a penalty after a VAR review in similar circumstances against Newcastle at Anfield.

Alan Shearer was a tough cookie in his day who rarely took any nonsense, whilst plundering sackfuls of goals.

He also had a reputation for being a cold eyed spot-kick specialist.

Would Shearer have looked for a penalty when he was about to hurdle over a goalkeeper to get to the ball, even if the angle was narrowing?

I don’t think he would have and that is why I was astonished at his post-match analysis.

We don’t need Alan Shearer trying to, in my opinion, appease opposition teams and fan.

We have enough enemies in the media without one of our own spouting absolute claptrap to the nation.

The BBC football coverage is now exceptionally poor. The halcyon days of David Coleman, Jimmy Hill, Des Lynam and even Bob Wilson, are now only distant happy memories.

I often wonder what would have happened to Big Al if he hadn’t disastrously accepted Mike Ashley’s job offer back on April Fools Day in 2009.

Surely, one of England’s greatest ever centre-forwards has a lot more to offer than sitting on a BBC couch exchanging childlike boyish humour with a set of complete pillocks.