Opinion

What is happening at Academy level?

When reflecting on the last year and more, English football clubs appear to believe that TV money and the huge amounts spent on transfers and players’ wages will continue for quite some time?

Premier League spending in the mast 13 months and three transfer windows of some £3.5billion.

Therefore; it is reasonable to ask again, what is going on inside the English football academy system?

What stops clubs growing a significant number of their own players?

A few points from my article about academies in The Mag of September 2023 are repeated; the main one being that just 0.5% of youngsters in male academies go on to become players, or indeed earn a living of any kind in football.

No business could survive with a failure rate of 99.5% unless there is a cushion of money from elsewhere. When it comes to the PL, could it be that the theory “Too Big to Fail” is believed?

Let us assume that Premier League academies have a success rate of ten times the average of the top ninety-two clubs, which reduces the failure rate to 95%. Given that PL academies are allowed 250 boys, that is still around 235 youngsters per club who have to find a new direction in life; plus a similar number of parents left to wonder what it was all about?

The money in the PL is huge; so one can understand an attitude of why change, why bother; and if we are not effective enough to grow our own, let’s use our £millions to buy the academy graduates of other clubs?

Tellingly, as far as United is concerned; since Dan Ashworth’s appointment, the positive seeds of change are visible. It is worth noting that during the Mike Ashley era, fifteen academy students could be released at a time. Those days are over.

It is also worth repeating that all academy staff work hard to succeed; it is the academy system which is not fully fit for purpose, not the people.

I sent the main points of my previous The Mag article to the Premier League office with the hope that they could be useful,. I received no acknowledgement, no reply; not even thanks, but no thanks. It felt like ‘Too Big to be Bothered’. The PL appears to hide behind its 2022 report ‘The Elite Performance Plan. 10 Years of the EPPP.’

It is an expensively produced glossy publication and a triumph of marketing to the uninquisitive. It makes the most of upbeat questions and avoids the tough ones.

It completely ignores the findings of Sky journalist Martha Kelner, who three years earlier asked the tough question of why do English club academies take on so many young boys, promise lots and deliver so little? Also, Martha Kelner considered, why is it that only a tiny number of graduates go on to make a living of any sort in the game?

Virtually all English academy web pages make over-optimistic statements and claims. They can give an unrealistic impression to potential students and their parents about their futures.

For example, one EFL club states:

“Our Academy vision is to produce a first team year-on-year made up of 50% Academy graduates who are world-class in their technical ability on the field and behaviours off the field competing on the European stage.”

A vision of a first team made up of 50% top class footballers from its academy more than equals PL officer’s self-denial about academy performance and outcomes. While the assertions would attract youngsters, the fact is that in 2023/2024 only one of the club’s twenty-five first team squad is a graduate of the club’s academy.

Until English academies remove their rose-tinted glasses and take a long look in the mirror, more boys and young men will have their hopes and expectations dashed. No doubt the same could apply to the women’s game. One way forward, leading to significant improvement, is to have a truly independent professional audit of the academy system by experienced organisational reviewers. A British Quality Foundation review team could do this; a team from the American Baldrige Foundation would perhaps be even better. This, with a catalogue of recommendations for improvement, would cost around £120,000; or put another way, one or two weeks wages of a PL player. The gains could be transformational.

I made three proposals in my September 2023 article in The Mag ‘A different kind of Newcastle United academy.’ The overall aim was to help improve English football academies and to raise their level of responsibility.

Before retirement I was a member of over twenty reviews of public and private sector organisations, So with that background experience, I suggest that the three proposals could stand a second airing. They were:.

1 “To recognise the statistical realities and overtly adopt the principle of student first, football player second.”

This idea came from my time in America. The NFL youth recruitment is different from English football and not readily transferrable. However, what is transferrable is that American youngsters are from the very beginning made well aware of the statistical reality that the chance of becoming a professional football player is extremely limited. As a result, American students put education first and aspirations in football a very close second.

They make the most of their studies, keep fit, train hard, play football and hope to become a NFL professional, which around 1.5% do. However, with the principle of student first, football player second, they are determined to be well educated and successful in their next stage in life, whatever it may be, which huge numbers do.

2 “To give every boy who commits his future to the club’s academy the assurance that he will be supported to succeed in life, especially if they are released early, until they are 21 years old.”

This recognises the unreasonableness of the English academy system. 0.5% is simply not good enough. A support system to the age of 21 is a moral response to the trust boys placed in a club, often from the age of nine.. Support should be well-managed with targets, reviews and adjustments. England already has the people in business and education who could make this work to a very high standard.

3 ‘Academy staff should meet former students, parents and their children and listen to their thoughts, experiences and suggestions for improvement.’

This would be uncomfortable for some, but there is no question that people would do all they can to help the club which they no doubt still love.

The three proposals could be a good start.

However, if academies are to progress beyond 0.5%, I feel sure that a rigorous independent professional audit would help make England’s academies take the much needed big strides forward – and ultimately, lead the world.