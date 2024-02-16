News

We would carry on smoothly – Eddie Howe verdict on potential Dan Ashworth departure

Dan Ashworth has been the man making all the headlines in recent days.

With the final go ahead having been given to Jim Ratcliffe taking up a minority shareholding in Manchester United, there were instant claims in the media that Dan Ashworth was planned to be his first signing.

Those media claims have intensified these past 48 hours and whilst you can never be absolutely sure of anything, there does appear to be real interest from Man U.

At the same time, to nobody’s surprise, it is absolutely clear from a Newcastle United perspective, that if indeed Man U are to get their man, they need to do it on NUFC’s terms.

If Dan Ashworth is to move to Old Trafford, it will be either with the compensation fee paid as per Ashworth’s NUFC contract AND a substantial period of gardening leave before he can start word at Man U, or else, Manchester United come up with a higher level of compensation that satisfies Newcastle United and sees them willing to cut the period of gardening leave shorter than what is laid out in Ashworth’s Newcastle contract. Which is basically what Newcastle United had to do when luring Dan Ashworth from Brighton two years ago.

Anyway, on Friday, it was no surprise that Eddie Howe was quizzed on the Dan Ashworth situation and a possible departure.

However, it was maybe a surprise that rather than answer the questions with a straight ‘I know nothing about this and it is a waste of time asking me anything about it’, Eddie Howe actually was happy to say quite a bit earlier today, regarding the speculation regarding a potential Dan Ashworth departure…

“The biggest compliment I can give to Dan, is that when you are in a position of power, the natural thing to do is to try and change everything with a big ego.

“[However] He has let the same structures exist and survive and we are still working in the same way we did during the first window [after the Newcastle United takeover].

“I can only compliment him on that.

“Our recruitment has been good and I include the summer [2023] window in that.

“I think those deals [Barnes, Livramento, Minteh, Tonali, Hall] will come good for the football club.

“He [Dan Ashworth] is in a position of power and has a lot of intelligence and information [regarding Newcastle United’s plans], so it is an unusual situation.

“We are very protective of what is ours.

“Whether that is players or staff.

“If people do eventually move on to other clubs, there is a process to go through before that is a reality.”

Eddie Howe asked whether Newcastle United had had an official approach from Manchester United for Dan Ashworth?

“Not as far as I’m aware.

“Obviously it has been in the news a lot this week and usually with these things, that means something is going to happen, but as we speak now, we have had no contact.”

Eddie Howe asked if he was aware of whether Dan Ashworth had said this week that he wanted to stay at Newcastle United?

“No.”

Eddie Howe asked how much of a blow it would be to Newcastle United if Dan Ashworth left?

“Football always moves on very quickly.

“I would say that regarding a manager’s position [as well].

“Newcastle United is a huge football club.

“It will continue to work in a very efficient way, regardless of who is here.

“We have very capable people in all departments.

“We would carry on smoothly.

“It is a difficult one because when you are in that role [of Sporting Director], you need longevity to see the fruits of your labour.

“It is a long-term position and the people who have done it best in the Premier League, have done it over a long period of time.

“Change takes time.

“Dan has had a relatively short period of time.

“Let’s see what happens.

“As we sit here, nothing has happened.”