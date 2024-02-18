Opinion

We need to take our medicine and accept the reality of our situation

So for the first time since the takeover, Newcastle United fans saw a transfer window slam shut at the end of January without the club adding a player to the first team squad (Alfie Harrison moving into the Under 21 set up initially, having been bought from Man City).

For the first time in a couple of years, the rhetoric coming out of the club felt overwhelmingly negative, with the powers that be making clear their frustrations that we are being hampered in the market by financial fair play regulations.

This negativity has undoubtedly been amplified by a downturn in results on the pitch, caused by one of the longest injury lists endured by a football club in many a year.

Many players were linked with a move away from St James’ Park in January with Miguel Almiron linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, Callum Wilson linked with sides in England and Europe, while Eddie Howe went as far as to say that Joelinton may have played his last game for the club if he decides not to extend his deal which runs out in the summer of 2025.

As a Newcastle United fan, desperate for my club to be successful, I share those frustrations. We have the richest owners in world football but we simply can’t access the riches that are potentially available without risking sanction.

For the first time in a couple of years it felt like the significant progress we have made is in danger of stalling.

However, at this point I do think we need to take our medicine and accept the reality of our situation. Since the club was taken over we have spent over £400 million on incoming transfers.

This investment helped us to surge from certainties for relegation to the UEFA Champions League and a first trip to Wembley in years.

The only players of any significance that we have managed to sell in that time have been Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood (for significantly less than we paid for him), while we have struggled to shift players off the books with many players still benefiting from the long contracts they were given by the previous ownership.

It’s become clear that to continue to progress we will need to become as adept at selling players as we have become at recruiting them.

Manchester City have become the masters at this in recent years, either selling established players who are perhaps just past their best like Raheem Sterling, or really talented young players like Cole Palmer, who in an ideal world they would probably like to keep but have huge value in the transfer market.

In the future, that might see us have to sell one of the crown jewels like Isak, Botman or Bruno, or a home grown player like Anderson, Miley or Longstaff, in order to create the head room for us to buy more players.

While disappointing not to add to the squad, I think it was the right approach not to go into the market if the correct player wasn’t available.

Our FA Cup run and recent improvement in league form suggests the tide is starting to turn on the pitch, though we will need to resolve the defensive issues evident in frustrating home draws with Bournemouth and Luton, if we are to stand a chance of securing European football for another season.

Ultimately, the success of a transfer policy can be as much about who you don’t sign, as who you do. In January 2022 we were heavily linked with signing Phillipe Coutinho and Jesse Lingard and look at the way their careers have nosedived in the intervening years.

The player we were most heavily linked with in January 2024 was Kalvin Phillips, who has been absolutely abysmal since joining West Ham United on loan (had a shocker yesterday as Forest dominated the Hammers AND Phillips then sent off late on).

Better not to invest at all, than to panic and sign the wrong player.

Since the transfer window closed, I have seen a determination to batten down the hatches and make the most of a season that still has the potential to deliver so much.

Since Eddie Howe took charge he has proved incredibly adept at making the most of the resources available to him. If he can do so again, 2023-24 still has the potential to be a successful season.