We asked fans ‘Who is best value pound for pound Newcastle United signing ever?’ Voting was close!

The question we asked NUFC fans on Wednesday, was ‘Who for you is the best Newcastle United signing ever(***), when we are talking pound for pound?’

Who has represented the best ever(***) value?

We decided to find out, by asking Newcastle United fans their opinion.

We gave you 14 transfer deals to choose the best ever(*** In this case, we were looking at the early 1980s onwards when using the word ‘ever’).

Kevin Keegan – 1982 (Southampton) £100,000

Peter Beardsley – 1983 (Vancouver Whitecaps) £150,000

Rob Lee – 1992 (Charlton) £700,000

Andy Cole – 1993 (Bristol City) £1.75m

Peter Beardsley – 1993 (Everton) £1.5m

Les Ferdinand – 1995 (QPR) £6m

David Ginola – 1995 (PSG) £2m

Alan Shearer – 1996 (Blackburn) £15m

Shay Given – 1997 (Blackburn) £1.5m

Nolberto Solano – 1998 (Boca Juniors) £2.5m

Michael Owen – 2005 (Real Madrid) £16.8m

Yohan Cabaye – 2011 (Lille) £4.5m

Fabian Schar – 2018 (Deportivo La Coruna) £3.5m

Kieran Trippier – 2022 (Atletico Madrid) £12m

Many thanks to everybody who voted and now here are the collective results from the Newcastle United fans:

20% Alan Shearer – 1996 (Blackburn) £15m

16% Fabian Schar – 2018 (Deportivo La Coruna) £3.5m

16% Rob Lee – 1992 (Charlton) £700,000

11% Peter Beardsley – 1983 (Vancouver Whitecaps) £150,000

10% Kevin Keegan – 1982 (Southampton) £100,000

7% Peter Beardsley – 1993 (Everton) £1.5m

6% Shay Given – 1997 (Blackburn) £1.5m

4% Andy Cole – 1993 (Bristol City) £1.75m

4% Kieran Trippier – 2022 (Atletico Madrid) £12m

2% Yohan Cabaye – 2011 (Lille) £4.5m

2% Nolberto Solano – 1998 (Boca Juniors) £2.5m

1% David Ginola – 1995 (PSG) £2m

1% Les Ferdinand – 1995 (QPR) £6m

0% Michael Owen – 2005 (Real Madrid) £16.8m

It was intriguing how the voting went, the lead changing any number of times between the eventual top three.

Alan Shearer finally stretching away at the top but not by that much, with Fabian Schar and Rob Lee only separated by a few votes for second and third.

For anybody who did need it explaining, yes, our old mate Michael Owen was a joke inclusion. Thankfully the handful who did vote for him, were not enough to make him anything but bottom of the pile.

(However, if you think we missed anybody obvious in the last 40 years or so who should have been one of the pound for pound candidates, please let us know in the comments section below.)