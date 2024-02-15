Opinion

We asked fans to select Newcastle United team IF all players available – Very interesting results!

On Wednesday, we asked NUFC fans the question: ‘What would be your Newcastle United team if all players available?’

We weren’t talking about the next game, at least not specifically.

This was more about getting to see what the consensus is amongst Newcastle United fans.

As to how they see ALL of the current players on the NUFC books and who would make up the best Newcastle United team.

A lot of debate at the moment about certain players, who should and shouldn’t be playing.

So we just wanted to open that up even further, imagine a scenario with everyone available.

No injuries, no fitness issues, no gambling bans…

We put together a list of the 28 players for fans to select from.

We said that maybe the best way of pitching this in terms of selecting your current ideal Newcastle United team, was…

If say Newcastle United had got to the League Cup final once again at the end of this month, what would have been your Newcastle United team if everybody available?

Many thanks to all of you who took part and here are the results, the collective first eleven Newcastle United team as chosen by you, plus the full results of all the voting on all 28 Newcastle United players, the percentage (rounded up / down to nearest whole number) of fans who voted for each:

Newcastle United team

100% Schar

100% Trippier

99% Bruno

99% Botman

99% Isak

98% Gordon

97% Joelinton

96% Pope

78% Livramento

77% Tonali

60% Barnes

The other 17 players

30% Willock

20% Burn

9% Almiron

8% Longstaff

8% Wilson

6% Murphy

5% Lewis Miley

4% Targett

4% Dubravka

3% Anderson

0% Dummett

0% Hall

0% Lascelles

0% Ritchie

0% Gillespie

0% Karius

0% Krafth