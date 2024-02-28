Watch official Blackburn v Newcastle match highlights here (***Includes WINNING penalty shoot out!)
Watch the Blackburn v Newcastle match highlights below.
Not the greatest of performances from Eddie Howe’s side.
However, when it is the FA Cup, only one thing matters.
Newcastle United are into the quarter-finals!
These official Blackburn v Newcastle match highlights telling the story of the game.
Not the greatest of games BUT a great penalty shoot out!!
See for yourselves.
Stats via BBC Sport:
Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens)
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Gordon 71
Blackburn:
Szmodics 79
Possession was Blackburn 38% Newcastle 62%
Total shots were Blackburn 16 Newcastle 19
Shots on target were Blackburn 9 Newcastle 8
Corners were Blackburn 2 Newcastle 14
Referee: Jarred Gillett
Attendance: 22,730 (7,200+ Newcastle)
Newcastle team v Blackburn:
Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 90), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock (Miley 62 (Anderson 116)), Murphy (Almiron 62), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 62)
Unused subs:
Karius, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall
Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:
Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)
Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***Needs new date. As Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.
Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports
