Watch Newcastle v Luton Live TV – Global channel listings for Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Luton Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to follow up the excellent win at Aston Villa and the recent FA Cup victories at both Sunderland and Fulham.
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Algeria beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1
Andorra Canal+ Foot
Angola SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROA
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Go
Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 Asia
Barbados Csport.tv
Belgium Play Sports 2Play Sports
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROA
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 Asia
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P
Botswana SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2YTVDStv NowSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil Star+DirecTV GONOW NET e ClaroESPNGUIGO
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 2
Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2
Burundi Sporty TVDStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon SuperSport Premier League ROACRTV SportsSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueStarTimes AppSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Chad TODCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport GOtv Select 2
Chile Star+
China QQ Sports LiveMiguiQiyi
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Congo SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2StarTimes AppSporty TVCanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Congo DR SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROAStarTimes AppSuperSport MaXimo 2
Cook Islands Sky Sport 4 NZ
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport GOtv Select 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic SkylinkCanal+ Sport
Denmark TV3 MAXViaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODSuperSport GOtv Select 2
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Csport.tvParamount+
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Eritrea SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport Blitz ROA
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport GOtv Select 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Fiji Sky Sport 4 NZSky Sport NOW
Finland V Sport PremiumElisa Viihde Viaplay
France Canal+ Foot
Gabon SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Gambia Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Georgia Setanta Sports Georgia
Germany Sky GoWOWSky Sport Premier League
Ghana SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASporty TVStarTimes AppSuperSport Blitz ROA
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport GOtv Select 2StarTimes AppSporty TV
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now PlayerNow E622 Now Premier League 2
Hungary Spíler1TV2 Play
Iceland SíminnSport
India JioTVHotstar VIPStar Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 AsiaStar Sports Select 1
Indonesia Vidio
Iraq TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland BBC Radio 5 LivePremier Sports 1Premier Player HD
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya DStv NowSporty TVSuperSport Premier League ROAStarTimes AppSuperSport GOtv Select 2K24 TVSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Blitz ROA
Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ
Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2
Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Lesotho DStv NowSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Liberia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar StarTimes AppSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowStarTimes AppSuperSport GOtv Select 2
Malaysia Astro GoAstro SuperSport 3sooka
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 Asia
Mali Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport Premier League ROA
Malta TSN2 MaltaGO TV Anywhere
Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ
Mauritania TODSuperSport Blitz ROAbeIN Sports EnglishDStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Mauritius DStv NowSuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport Blitz ROA
Mayotte SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico Paramount+
Montenegro Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Blitz ROASporty TVSuperSport GOtv Select 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROAStarTimes App
Namibia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Blitz ROA
Nauru Sky Sport 4 NZSky Sport NOW
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 Asia
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Nigeria SuperSport Blitz ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSporty TVSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport GOtv Select 2StarTimes AppNTA Sports 24
Niue Sky Sport 4 NZSky Sport NOW
North Macedonia MaxTV GoArena Sport 2 Serbia
Norway Viaplay Norway
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports English
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 Asia
Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ
Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD
Panama Csport.tvParamount+
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Philippines Setanta Sports
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports 2 PortugalDAZN Portugal
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1
Reunion SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Romania Prima Sport 3Prima Play
Rwanda SuperSport Blitz ROAStarTimes AppSporty TVSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport 4 NZSky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Serbia Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 2Csport.tvSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROADStv Now
Sierra Leone SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2StarTimes AppSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSporty TVCanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Singapore 222 Hub Premier 2StarHub TV+
Slovakia SkylinkCanal+ Sport
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ
Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Blitz ROAbeIN Sports EnglishSuperSport GOtv Select 2TOD
South Africa DStv AppStarTimes AppSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier LeagueSporty TV
South Sudan DStv NowbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN 1DAZN Spain
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 Asia
Sudan TODDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Swaziland SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Sweden V Sport PremiumViaplay Sweden
Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Taiwan ELTA Sports 2eltaott.tv
Tanzania StarTimes AppSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2Sporty TVDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Thailand True IDTrue Premier Football HD 1
Togo SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2
Tonga Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1
Turkey TODbeIN CONNECT Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ
Uganda SuperSport GOtv Select 2StarTimes AppSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowSporty TV
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
United Kingdom BBC Radio 5 Live
United States SiriusXM FCPeacock
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ
Venezuela Star+
Vietnam ON Football HDVTVcab ON
Yemen TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Zambia SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROAStarTimes AppSuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Luton live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:
Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)
Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)
Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)
Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk