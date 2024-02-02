News

Watch Newcastle v Luton Live TV – Global channel listings for Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Luton Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to follow up the excellent win at Aston Villa and the recent FA Cup victories at both Sunderland and Fulham.

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Algeria beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1

Andorra Canal+ Foot

Angola SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROA

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Go

Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 Asia

Barbados Csport.tv

Belgium Play Sports 2Play Sports

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROA

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 Asia

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P

Botswana SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2YTVDStv NowSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil Star+DirecTV GONOW NET e ClaroESPNGUIGO

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2

Burundi Sporty TVDStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon SuperSport Premier League ROACRTV SportsSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueStarTimes AppSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Chad TODCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport GOtv Select 2

Chile Star+

China QQ Sports LiveMiguiQiyi

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Congo SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2StarTimes AppSporty TVCanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Congo DR SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROAStarTimes AppSuperSport MaXimo 2

Cook Islands Sky Sport 4 NZ

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport GOtv Select 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic SkylinkCanal+ Sport

Denmark TV3 MAXViaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODSuperSport GOtv Select 2

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Csport.tvParamount+

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport Blitz ROA

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport GOtv Select 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Fiji Sky Sport 4 NZSky Sport NOW

Finland V Sport PremiumElisa Viihde Viaplay

France Canal+ Foot

Gabon SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Gambia Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Georgia Setanta Sports Georgia

Germany Sky GoWOWSky Sport Premier League

Ghana SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASporty TVStarTimes AppSuperSport Blitz ROA

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport GOtv Select 2StarTimes AppSporty TV

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now PlayerNow E622 Now Premier League 2

Hungary Spíler1TV2 Play

Iceland SíminnSport

India JioTVHotstar VIPStar Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 AsiaStar Sports Select 1

Indonesia Vidio

Iraq TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland BBC Radio 5 LivePremier Sports 1Premier Player HD

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya DStv NowSporty TVSuperSport Premier League ROAStarTimes AppSuperSport GOtv Select 2K24 TVSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Blitz ROA

Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ

Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2

Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Lesotho DStv NowSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Liberia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar StarTimes AppSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowStarTimes AppSuperSport GOtv Select 2

Malaysia Astro GoAstro SuperSport 3sooka

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 Asia

Mali Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport Premier League ROA

Malta TSN2 MaltaGO TV Anywhere

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ

Mauritania TODSuperSport Blitz ROAbeIN Sports EnglishDStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Mauritius DStv NowSuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport Blitz ROA

Mayotte SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico Paramount+

Montenegro Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Blitz ROASporty TVSuperSport GOtv Select 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROAStarTimes App

Namibia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Blitz ROA

Nauru Sky Sport 4 NZSky Sport NOW

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 Asia

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Nigeria SuperSport Blitz ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSporty TVSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport GOtv Select 2StarTimes AppNTA Sports 24

Niue Sky Sport 4 NZSky Sport NOW

North Macedonia MaxTV GoArena Sport 2 Serbia

Norway Viaplay Norway

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports English

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 Asia

Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ

Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTOD

Panama Csport.tvParamount+

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 2 PortugalDAZN Portugal

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1

Reunion SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Romania Prima Sport 3Prima Play

Rwanda SuperSport Blitz ROAStarTimes AppSporty TVSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport 4 NZSky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Serbia Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 2Csport.tvSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROADStv Now

Sierra Leone SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2StarTimes AppSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSporty TVCanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Singapore 222 Hub Premier 2StarHub TV+

Slovakia SkylinkCanal+ Sport

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ

Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Blitz ROAbeIN Sports EnglishSuperSport GOtv Select 2TOD

South Africa DStv AppStarTimes AppSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier LeagueSporty TV

South Sudan DStv NowbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN 1DAZN Spain

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1Star Sports 3 Asia

Sudan TODDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Swaziland SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden V Sport PremiumViaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Taiwan ELTA Sports 2eltaott.tv

Tanzania StarTimes AppSuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport MaXimo 2Sporty TVDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Thailand True IDTrue Premier Football HD 1

Togo SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2

Tonga Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1

Turkey TODbeIN CONNECT Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ

Uganda SuperSport GOtv Select 2StarTimes AppSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Blitz ROADStv NowSporty TV

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

United Kingdom BBC Radio 5 Live

United States SiriusXM FCPeacock

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 4 NZ

Venezuela Star+

Vietnam ON Football HDVTVcab ON

Yemen TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Zambia SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Premier League ROAStarTimes AppSuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe SuperSport GOtv Select 2SuperSport Blitz ROASuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Luton live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)