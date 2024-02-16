Watch Newcastle v Bournemouth Live TV – Global channel listings on Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Bournemouth Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to get back to winning form at home, having made it four away wins in a row in all competitions when defeating Nottingham Forest.
Victory on Saturday would mean Newcastle United having picked up 10 points from their last possible 12, in the space of less than three weeks.
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2TOD
Angola SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Barbados Csport.tv
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV
Botswana DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Brazil Star+
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro GoAstro SuperSport 2
Burkina Faso SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Burundi DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Cameroon SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Chad SuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2DStv NowTOD
Chile Star+
China QQ Sports LiveiQiyiMigu
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Congo DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Congo DR SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Cook Islands Sky Sport 3 NZ
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Croatia Arena Sport 8 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 4Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic Skylink
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODSuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowbeIN Sports HD 2
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Csport.tvParamount+
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Eritrea DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Fiji Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay
France Canal+ Sport360
Gabon DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Gambia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Ghana SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Greece Nova Sports 5
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now E624 Now Premier League 4M Plus LiveNow Player
Hungary Match4
Iceland SíminnSport 4
India JioTVHotstar VIP
Indonesia Vidio
Iraq beIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 2
Kenya SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 2
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Lesotho SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Liberia DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Libya beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau M Plus LiveiQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Malawi DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 2sookaAstro Go
Mali SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Malta TSN1 MaltaGO TV Anywhere
Marshall Islands Sky Sport 3 NZSky Sport NOW
Mauritania SuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODDStv Now
Mauritius SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Mayotte SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mexico Paramount+
Montenegro Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco TODbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Namibia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Nauru Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Nigeria SuperSport Football Plus NigeriaDStv Now
Niue Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ
North Macedonia MaxTV GoArena Sport 2 Serbia
Norway V Sport Premier League 2Viaplay Norway
Oman TODbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Palau Sky Sport 3 NZSky Sport NOW
Palestine beIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Paramount+Csport.tv
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Philippines Setanta Sports
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports EXTRA 3DAZN Portugal
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 2
Reunion SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Romania Prima PlayOrange Sport 4 RomaniaOrange TV Go
Rwanda SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saint Helena SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport 3 NZSky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Senegal SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Serbia Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Seychelles Csport.tvDStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sierra Leone SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Singapore StarHub TV+
Slovakia Skylink
Slovenia Arena Sport 2 Slovenia
Solomon Islands Sky Sport 3 NZSky Sport NOW
Somalia beIN Sports HD 2SuperSport Football Plus ROATODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa SuperSport VarietyDStv App
South Sudan TODDStv NowbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN 4Movistar+DAZN Spain
Sudan TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Swaziland DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sweden Viaplay SwedenV Sport Extra
Syria beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tanzania DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Thailand True IDTrue Premier Football HD 4
Togo DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Tonga Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Turkey beIN CONNECT TurkeyTOD
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ
Uganda DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2TOD
United States Peacock
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ
Venezuela Star+
Yemen TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2
Zambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Zimbabwe DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Bournemouth live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:
Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)
Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1
Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)
Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.
Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports
