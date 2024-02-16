TV Lisitings

Watch Newcastle v Bournemouth Live TV – Global channel listings on Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Bournemouth Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to get back to winning form at home, having made it four away wins in a row in all competitions when defeating Nottingham Forest.

Victory on Saturday would mean Newcastle United having picked up 10 points from their last possible 12, in the space of less than three weeks.

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2TOD

Angola SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Barbados Csport.tv

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV

Botswana DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Brazil Star+

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro GoAstro SuperSport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Burundi DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Cameroon SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Chad SuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2DStv NowTOD

Chile Star+

China QQ Sports LiveiQiyiMigu

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Congo DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Congo DR SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Cook Islands Sky Sport 3 NZ

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Croatia Arena Sport 8 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 4Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic Skylink

Denmark Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODSuperSport Football Plus ROADStv NowbeIN Sports HD 2

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Csport.tvParamount+

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Eritrea DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Fiji Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France Canal+ Sport360

Gabon DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Gambia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Ghana SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Greece Nova Sports 5

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now E624 Now Premier League 4M Plus LiveNow Player

Hungary Match4

Iceland SíminnSport 4

India JioTVHotstar VIP

Indonesia Vidio

Iraq beIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 2

Kenya SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 2

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Lesotho SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Liberia DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Libya beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau M Plus LiveiQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Malawi DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia Astro SuperSport 2sookaAstro Go

Mali SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Malta TSN1 MaltaGO TV Anywhere

Marshall Islands Sky Sport 3 NZSky Sport NOW

Mauritania SuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODDStv Now

Mauritius SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Mayotte SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mexico Paramount+

Montenegro Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco TODbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Namibia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Nauru Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Nigeria SuperSport Football Plus NigeriaDStv Now

Niue Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ

North Macedonia MaxTV GoArena Sport 2 Serbia

Norway V Sport Premier League 2Viaplay Norway

Oman TODbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Palau Sky Sport 3 NZSky Sport NOW

Palestine beIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Paramount+Csport.tv

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports EXTRA 3DAZN Portugal

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 2

Reunion SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Romania Prima PlayOrange Sport 4 RomaniaOrange TV Go

Rwanda SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saint Helena SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport 3 NZSky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Senegal SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Serbia Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Seychelles Csport.tvDStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sierra Leone SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Singapore StarHub TV+

Slovakia Skylink

Slovenia Arena Sport 2 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport 3 NZSky Sport NOW

Somalia beIN Sports HD 2SuperSport Football Plus ROATODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa SuperSport VarietyDStv App

South Sudan TODDStv NowbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN 4Movistar+DAZN Spain

Sudan TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Swaziland DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sweden Viaplay SwedenV Sport Extra

Syria beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tanzania DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Thailand True IDTrue Premier Football HD 4

Togo DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Tonga Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Turkey beIN CONNECT TurkeyTOD

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ

Uganda DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2TOD

United States Peacock

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 3 NZ

Venezuela Star+

Yemen TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2

Zambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Zimbabwe DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Bournemouth live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports