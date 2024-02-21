Watch Arsenal v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings on Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Arsenal v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (8pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to make it five away wins in a row (all competitions).
Avoiding defeat on Saturday would also mean six games (all comps) without a loss for Newcastle United.
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Algeria beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
American Samoa Premier League TV
Andorra Canal+ Foot
Angola SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4DStv Now
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+
Armenia Setanta Sports 1
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky GoSky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport Austria 1
Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1AZ Sport 7
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Barbados Csport.tv
Belarus Setanta Sports 1
Belgium VOOsport World 1
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Bolivia Star+
Botswana SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Brazil Star+
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 2
Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Burundi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Chad SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Chile Star+
China MiguiQiyiQQ Sports Live
Cocos Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4
Czech Republic SkylinkCanal+ Sport
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti SuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 1SuperSport OTT 4beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Paramount+Csport.tv
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Eritrea SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Estonia Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeaguePremier League TVSky Sport NOW
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay
France Canal+ Foot
Gabon SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4
Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Georgia Setanta Sports 1
Germany Sky Sport Premier LeagueWOWSky Go
Ghana SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4DStv Now
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now ENow Player620 Now Premier League TV621 Now Premier League 1
Hungary Spíler1TV2 Play
Iceland SíminnSport
India Hotstar VIPJioTV
Indonesia Vidio
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Ireland discovery+ AppTNT Sports 1discovery+
Israel Sport 1
Italy NOW TVSky Sport 4KSky Sport UnoSKY Go Italia
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1
Kenya DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
Kiribati Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2
Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1
Latvia Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Libya beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4
Malawi SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia Astro GoAstro SuperSport 3sooka
Mali SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv Now
Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Mauritania SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 1
Mauritius DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4
Mayotte SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico Paramount+
Moldova Setanta Sports 1
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Namibia SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Nauru Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League NigeriaDStv NowSuperSport OTT 4
Niue Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Norway Viaplay Norway
Oman beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Palau Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Palestine beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Paramount+Csport.tv
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Philippines Setanta Sports
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports 3 PortugalDAZN PortugalEleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4
Romania Orange Sport 2 RomaniaOrange TV GoDigi Sport 2 RomaniaDigi Online
Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Saint Helena SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOWPremier League TV
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowCsport.tv
Sierra Leone SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Singapore StarHub TV+
Slovakia Canal+ SportSkylink
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4beIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv AppSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv Now
Spain DAZN Spain
Sudan SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4
Swaziland DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sweden Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League
Syria beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1
Tanzania SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Thailand True Premier Football HD 1True Premier Football HD 2True ID
Togo SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2
Tonga Sky Sport Premier LeaguePremier League TVSky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Turkey beIN CONNECT TurkeyTOD
Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Uganda SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom discovery+discovery+ AppTNT Sports 1TNT Sports Ultimate
Uruguay Star+
Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1
Vanuatu Sky Sport Premier LeaguePremier League TVSky Sport NOW
Venezuela Star+
Yemen beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4
Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Arsenal v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:
Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1
Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)
Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.
Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports
