Watch Arsenal v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings on Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Arsenal v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (8pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to make it five away wins in a row (all competitions).

Avoiding defeat on Saturday would also mean six games (all comps) without a loss for Newcastle United.

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Algeria beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

American Samoa Premier League TV

Andorra Canal+ Foot

Angola SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4DStv Now

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Armenia Setanta Sports 1

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky GoSky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport Austria 1

Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1AZ Sport 7

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Barbados Csport.tv

Belarus Setanta Sports 1

Belgium VOOsport World 1

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Bolivia Star+

Botswana SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Brazil Star+

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Burundi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Chad SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Chile Star+

China MiguiQiyiQQ Sports Live

Cocos Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4

Czech Republic SkylinkCanal+ Sport

Denmark Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti SuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 1SuperSport OTT 4beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+Csport.tv

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Estonia Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeaguePremier League TVSky Sport NOW

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France Canal+ Foot

Gabon SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4

Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Georgia Setanta Sports 1

Germany Sky Sport Premier LeagueWOWSky Go

Ghana SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4DStv Now

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now ENow Player620 Now Premier League TV621 Now Premier League 1

Hungary Spíler1TV2 Play

Iceland SíminnSport

India Hotstar VIPJioTV

Indonesia Vidio

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Ireland discovery+ AppTNT Sports 1discovery+

Israel Sport 1

Italy NOW TVSky Sport 4KSky Sport UnoSKY Go Italia

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1

Kenya DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

Kiribati Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2

Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1

Latvia Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Libya beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Setanta Sports 1Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4

Malawi SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia Astro GoAstro SuperSport 3sooka

Mali SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4DStv Now

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Mauritania SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 1

Mauritius DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4

Mayotte SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico Paramount+

Moldova Setanta Sports 1

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Namibia SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Nauru Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League NigeriaDStv NowSuperSport OTT 4

Niue Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Norway Viaplay Norway

Oman beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Palau Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Palestine beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Paramount+Csport.tv

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 3 PortugalDAZN PortugalEleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4

Romania Orange Sport 2 RomaniaOrange TV GoDigi Sport 2 RomaniaDigi Online

Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Saint Helena SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOWPremier League TV

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowCsport.tv

Sierra Leone SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Singapore StarHub TV+

Slovakia Canal+ SportSkylink

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport OTT 4beIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv AppSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv Now

Spain DAZN Spain

Sudan SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4

Swaziland DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League

Syria beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1

Tanzania SuperSport OTT 4DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1True Premier Football HD 2True ID

Togo SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2

Tonga Sky Sport Premier LeaguePremier League TVSky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Turkey beIN CONNECT TurkeyTOD

Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Uganda SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport OTT 4

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom discovery+discovery+ AppTNT Sports 1TNT Sports Ultimate

Uruguay Star+

Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1

Vanuatu Sky Sport Premier LeaguePremier League TVSky Sport NOW

Venezuela Star+

Yemen beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport OTT 4

Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport OTT 4SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Arsenal v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports