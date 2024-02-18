Opinion

VAR is absolutely essential in Premier League – Here’s the proof

A lot is said about VAR.

A lot of nonsense is spoken about what the situation is now, with the technology in use.

I say that because if you are to have any sensible rational conversation about it, you have to include the negatives AND the positives that we have seen.

My belief is that whilst there are clearly improvements needed in how the Premier League have decided to implement VAR, overall it has shown that using the technology is absolutely essential.

It all feels a bit like old timers talking about the mythical good old days in general life, you know, those great days of no inside toilet, poor child mortality stats, poverty rife and life expectancy so low.

Yes, just like life in general in the past, there were also a lot of good things about football in the past.

However… it had got to a ridiculous stage, whereby we would sit at home and seeing clear as day match after match decided by outrageous cheating, goals given and not given when the complete opposite was so obvious, so many things where so difficult / impossible for the referee and those running the line to see in the blink of an eye, an eye that was so often obstructed and/or not up with play.

At a conservative estimate, I would suggest that there are probably around twenty times less serious errors made these days, since VAR was brought in.

As for the cheats, they hardly ever bother now because unless you play for Liverpool you won’t be rewarded for diving these days, quite the opposite.

I have only seen our match (in the flesh and TV highlights) this weekend and one clip of one of the other Premier League games, however, they are more than enough proof (never mind the thousands of other correct decisions made since it was introduced) to remind me that VAR is a no-brainer in the Premier League.

On Saturday, that idiot referee Michael Salisbury was waving play on, only for VAR to intervene and direct him to award the penalty to Newcastle against Bournemouth. To be fair, that was one of his lesser obvious ‘mistakes’, so woeful was Salisbury’s performance!

However, without VAR, that (clear) penalty would never have been awarded to Newcastle United and very likely NUFC would have gone on to lose without it.

Then today, I witnessed the worst foul of the season.

It was only given as a yellow card by the match referee, until VAR intervened at Bramall lane.

The challenge early in the match by Mason Holgate on Kaoru Mitoma was absolutely a shocker, as bad as you could possibly see.

Yet without VAR, Holgate would have stayed on the pitch and very likely that Sheffield United could / would have got something out of the match, rather than going down to 10 men and Brighton winning.

Also, I am pretty sure that if a referee awards a yellow card during a match and that player stays on the pitch. Then you can’t have retrospective punishment either, as it is deemed to have been dealt with at the time, unlike say a really bad challenge that doesn’t get any card and can then be reviewed by the powers that be following the game. To ban the player for however many matches.

Just a tad high 😬 Mason Holgate was given a red card for this challenge on Kaoru Mitoma ❌😳#SHUBHA pic.twitter.com/q7zPPp46ED — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 18, 2024

I think automated offsides are a no-brainer and things need to be hurried up generally more when making decisions but VAR is here to stay.

For me, you might as well be campaigning for a return to outside toilets, if you think going back to not using VAR technology is the way to go.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports