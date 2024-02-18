Match Reports

Urgh, this is getting frustrating

Once again we face the prospect of a well-run, smaller club that has utilised its sensible funding to occupy a place in the Premier League, going round spoiling everyone’s fun to the benefit of a few hundred hardy souls in the away end.

Yes they’re in there on merit etc etc and at least it meant an extra set of Newcastle fans got to the match in the spare seats from the under occupied away end.

Maybe I’m just slightly bitter here that Eddie Howe’s former club have become something of a bogey side since he arrived on Tyneside, barring one forgettable league cup victory.

I find that with Newcastle at the minute you can tell how things are going to be from the opening ten minutes and this one didn’t bode well. Having utilised the high press to great advantage last season, we seem to be victims of it now as there are regular matches now where we seem annoyingly unable to get out of the defensive third, with a sense of panic seeming to set in amongst a previously unflappable defence. Early on there was a feeling of terror every time Bournemouth advanced with pace, as our recent habit of conceding too many too easily was set to continue.

The first real scare came when the Cherries became the latest side to focus on Burn’s lack of pace, as Kluivert got past him easily before squaring for an easy finish for Solanke. Dubravka produced a magnificent stop to get us off the hook but alarm bells needed to be heeded.

These bells were roundly ignored as the same player had a near identical chance minutes later. This time Bournemouth cut all too easily through the middle before switching to the left, with Solanke connecting with the first time cross on the stretch. Again Dubravka produced a fine reaction save and I was stupid enough to say he was in the sort of mood where he just wasn’t going to be beaten today…

Within five minutes of the second half, Dubravka was beaten as he gifted the visitors a calamity goal. With the rain starting to sheet down and United going through their endearing phase of failing to get past the edge of their own box, Botman played a backpass into the keeper who slipped unfortunately as he set himself. Solanke was pressuring him and found a gift of a tap in presented. The mood very much matched the weather.

At this point, I have to get twisty again and bring up the fact that the referee today was atrocious. I didn’t realise what a dirty team Bournemouth are, but the fact it took until a minute before the 45 minutes were up for any of them to go into the book was ridiculous, not to mention costly, as those who should have been treading carefully, remained free to foul at will. Once again it’s a case of impaled on our own sword, as the mastery of the dark arts we utilised so well last year seems to be a weakness against us now.

The ref also did nothing when Schar hit the deck as Trippier floated a free kick into the box. With the danger cleared though, it soon became apparent that the VAR was having a proper look at this. As the delay lengthened it became more likely we were getting a penalty and when the ref was called over to the little screen it became a certainty. Smith had a massive handful of Schar’s shirt and I don’t know why it took such a long look to give it.

Slight concern that our stellar penalty record may have been under threat, with both our delicate strikers missing. Gordon had no hesitation in putting himself forward, relishing the head to head with their workie-ticket goalie having had a spat previously over where a free kick should have been taken. He slammed it into the bottom corner and I considered a VAR awarded pen a fair exchange for a freak slip by the goalie. Now we could settle and go on to win this.

Apparently not, as Bournemouth swiftly retook their lead. Once again panic seemed to set in as they steamed forward, with Semenyo afforded an acre of space to run at Burn. He unleashed a shot from distance that I feel Dubravka should have done better with and celebrated wildly with the tens of fans up in level seven. Here man, what’s gan on?

United had the majority of possession but just looked sloppy and a horrible defeat beckoned. It smacked of desperation as we entered ten minutes of injury time and Howe threw on Joe White for Almiron, a move that must have got Lewis Hall thinking as he once again sat unused while the youngster got some PL game time after spending the previous few months at Crewe. Lewis Miley was also withdrawn, having had an excellent game mixing it up in midfield, but there was little faith in the stands that the introduction of Matt Ritchie would make much difference.

Ritchie immediately equalised.

Bruno’s fine cross saw Ritchie’s header deflect off a defender and back for him to smash it in. The ineffective ref tried to tell him to replace the volleyed corner flag, but like so many before him, he took no notice. There was real optimism we could snatch this but time ran out and another two points were dropped.

This is a strange time for sure.

It’s annoying that we only have two strikers and both are knackered but scoring hasn’t been an issue to be fair. The defending is desperate and it’s a three tiered issue.

First, Dubravka doesn’t work behind a defence that works best with Nick Pope acting as a sweeper keeper. The gap created by Dubravka staying deep is consistently exploited.

Secondly, the absence of Joelinton is affecting us terribly. Miley and Longstaff are both great players, but I doubt whether they would be in a side together given a bit more choice. Joe Willock having basically the full season out is just another strand of injury frustration that has cost us dear.

Finally, as everyone knows, teams have figured out that they can exploit Dan Burn’s lack of pace and constantly send nippy wingers in against him.

Some of these problems are unfixable, at least until the summer, but Howe surely needs to consider changes of formation and personnel to try and solve defensive woes.

Ironically, we are in fine away form, with four wins on the bounce, but when Wolverhampton visit for another opportunity to win at St James for the first time this year, I feel like a different approach is needed.

The season is in danger of petering out, although I still believe it can be a good one. Unfortunately, we need to reset expectations a bit. I actually don’t feel the dropped points as keenly as in previous years, as I am torn between the logic of the recent Mag article that suggested no European football could be of benefit next season, and just wanting to finish as high as possible.

The shining light of the season of course, is the FA Cup. With the shaky defence I am growing less confident of what should be a straightforward win at Blackburn, but if all is well, a kind quarter final draw could really change the landscape. With the QF set for the weekend of 16th March, we could be entering the territory of Pope returning and I would get him straight in for this one. Semi finals might even give Joelinton a chance and the prospect of attacking the final weeks of the season with something resembling a fully fit squad offers hope.

For now, it’s difficult to see immediate positives. If Isak is close I would sit him out of Arsenal and turn all guns on ensuring the cup dream stays alive. It’s difficult to see anything other than an uncomfortable evening at the Emirates, but that’s as tough as it gets, cup draws notwithstanding.

Even after another day of disappointment, one thing I do know is that Eddie Howe has enough credit in the bank to be given patience and support as he strives to get the best out of what remains this year.

I feel we can and should do better than this, but seventh in the League and the last 16 of the cup, would have been the stuff of dreams not so long ago.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports