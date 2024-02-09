UEFA make public how much each English club made from Champions League and other Euro comps 2022/23

News

UEFA have now published the figures of what English clubs made from participating in the Champions League last season.

Indeed, they have published the amounts of what all English clubs banked from all three European competitions in the 2022/23 season.

Figures for clubs in all the countries have been made public but I just wanted to concentrate on the English clubs, to give us a ball park idea of what Newcastle United have made this season. Those amounts I assume won’t be announced by UEFA until a similar time next year, at the very least, much later this year.

Now these figures below don’t show all the money the English clubs will have generated from playing in the Champions League and other Euro competitions last season.

Think of it a bit like the Premier League, where clubs keep all the home matchday income from tickets (unlike FA Cup and League Cup, where as a general rule in most rounds, each club gets 45 per cent each of gate receipts after the host club’s expenses of putting the match on, the other 10 per cent going into the central pot where the prize money will come from), hospitality and so on. In the Champions League etc it is pretty much the same, although one main difference is that you do give up your stadium advertising to UEFA, so the money generated from that goes into the central pot that helps pay out these figures below. Whereas of course most stadium advertising in the Premier League is kept by the home club, the only exceptions are the Premier League’s own advertising deals which all 20 clubs promote and that advertising cash goes into the central pot for overall payouts.

As I say, the below is only a rough guide to indicate how much Newcastle United might make this season from Champions League payouts via UEFA central funds. It is very difficult (impossible?) to compare exactly with other clubs and what they have banked, as you have ridiculous things such as how all the usual suspects and UEFA have made it so that those clubs who have competed the most and done best in recent past years, get more money in that season’s Champions League, based on their co-efficient etc. As always, everything geared towards those who currently have the most power and money, trying to help them add even more power and money to take them further away than the rest who are trying to catch up.

Going back to Newcastle United and this season in the Champions League. As well as the payout the club will eventually get from the central UEFA TV/prize pot, NUFC will have banked very significant extra other cash this season from CL participation.

They will have earned extra commercial income from Champions League participation as one example, sponsors willing to pay more to be associated with a CL competing club, plus perhaps even other bonuses set into the contracts that triggers extra cash, if qualifying for Champions League.

As for the three home matches, they would have generated huge cash from both ordinary ticket sales and hospitality. Safe to say these will far exceed any matchday revenue amounts that Newcastle United have ever banked for any other home matches.

The normal tickets started at £60 for adults (3 x £55 for season ticket holders who committed to the offer they had to sign up to before the season started and money taken out of their accounts long before each match). Taking into the equation that whilst concession prices were less but many seats cost more as well, I think fair to say that around £3m will have been generated each of the three home Champions League matches from ordinary ticket sales. Then adding all the hospitality areas, my guess would be that combined with ordinary tickets, you must be looking at £5m at least NUFC banked from each Champions League home game, in matchday revenue.

So here are the UEFA published figures for last (2022/23) season, the payouts from the central pot to all English clubs competing in the three competitions. I have converted the €m into £ at today’s (Friday 9 February 2024) exchange rate to keep things simple. I have also given details of how each club did in their group and how far they got in each competition, as all these things help dictate how much your payout is:

Champions League

Man City

UEFA payout: £115.2

First in group with 14 points. Won the competition.

Chelsea

UEFA payout: £81.9m

First in group with 13 points. Got to quarter-finals.

Liverpool

UEFA payout: £72.0m

Second in group with 15 points. Got to last 16.

Tottenham

UEFA payout: £56.1m

First in group with 11 points. Got to last 16.

Europa League

Mau U

UEFA payout: £27.8m

First in group with 15 points. Got to quarter-finals.

Arsenal

UEFA payout: £21.3m

Second in group with 15 points. Got to last 16.

Europa Conference League

West Ham

UEFA payout: £18.9m

First in group with 18 points. Won the competition.

For round figures, these amounts for the seven clubs above adds up to £393.2m in cash banked from the central/TV UEGA pots, as well as all the other money the clubs generated due to involvement, matchday and commercial etc.

Interesting of course to see what the final Newcastle United figures turn out to be, though if it same time next year when we find out from UEFA, we will be well on the way to knowing our chances (or not…) of whether Newcastle United will be playing European football in the 2025/26 season!