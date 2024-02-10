Opinion

To be quite Frank I fancy the Toon to win

I’m currently halfway through reading Frank Clark’s autobiography.

Frank Clark, or Frankie as he is affectionately known, is a legend at Newcastle United and also our opponents this weekend, Nottingham Forest.

My brother had the pleasure of picking Frank and his missus up recently from the Grand Hotel in Tynemouth.

Wor Lad said that he was great cràic and was asking about how his former teammates and North Shields residents Malcolm Macdonald and Paul Cannell were getting on.

I’m sure Frank Clark will be an interested spectator(he’s bound to be at the game) when Forest entertain us at the City Ground.

I’m looking forward to the game but it’s not revenge for our Boxing Day defeat that’s on my mind.

We all saw what happened at Villa Park recently, when the Villans and their fans could think of nothing else but evening up the score after their humiliation on Tyneside in August.

Newcastle came from 2-4 behind last time out against Luton Town to salvage a draw.

I want us to take the momentum from the exact last quarter of that game straight into the first minute against Forest.

Callum Wilson will hopefully be back to lead our frontline. When fit, Callum’s game is all about goals and I reckon he could well be our matchwinner.

I also wonder what Frankie Clark would think about our current left-back conundrum.

I personally will go along with whatever Eddie Howe feels is best for the occasion.

Back in 1987, me and my mates along with half the family had a memorable away trip at Forest. Me fatha even drove the minibus that day.

I’m anticipating a tough fixture but I think we will ultimately prevail and send our travelling fans home happy, just like last season.

I’m not really into non-league football but I thought that I would mention a cause that my brother Graeme is passionate about.

North Shields FC are in a mess again and their loyal supporters are rallying around to try and save the club.

Shields of course famously won the FA Amateur Cup back in 1969 with the great Frank Brennan in charge.

Toon nemesis Graham Fenton was then also victorious at Wembley with North Shields in the 2015 FA Vase Final.

Supermac is North Shields’ honorary club President and Paul Cannell has already offered to help Wor Lad. Paul actually finished his playing career at North Shields.

If any Shields folk, or indeed anybody out there, might be interested in helping in any way during their current predicament, please visit the club’s Facebook page, where you can get all the info and find out how you can help, they have their own North Shield FC Lottery and other initiatives that you can get involved in, financially and otherwise..