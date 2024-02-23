Opinion

Time we had a grown up conversation – A move from St James’ Park or we will be left behind

I hope other Newcastle United fans can forgive me for what I’m about to say but there’s a huge elephant in the room.

The fans know it, the owners know it and one thing’s for certain, our future competitors know it.

It is about moving from St James’ Park.

There, I’ve said it. Now let me say my bit before rotten tomatoes are thrown.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has talked about the red team in Manchester moving from Old Trafford, not just building a super stadium, but a one part-funded by the Government.

Listening to our local radio station it was laughed at, not by me though.

The Government have committed £4bn a year to a levelling up commitment and we are on that list, as is Manchester. There’s a possibility of getting that funding.

Now imagine in two decades time as our grandkids attend St James’ Park and ask why isn’t Newcastle United playing in a big stadium like Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham, Manchester United, Everton.

We will talk with misty eyes about our Cathedral on the Hill having emotional ties, the soul of the club, 20 bars in a 250 yard radius, it’s in the town centre and easier to get there, well within 90 mins of backlogged traffic and heaving metros.

The kids will be talking of going to see the biggest bands on the planet in London, the biggest fights in the world in Manchester, World Cup and Euro final games in the north west and so on.

Mega money venues just rolling in the cash with far bigger capacities than St James’ Park, whilst we cram into the ‘Stack’ fans zone.

Look, it’s time we had a grown up conversation, put our trust in NUFC owners that match our ambition. Have our two to three year farewell tour of games at St James’ Park.

Let’s not miss the boat, nor put off the inevitable.

Instead, throw our support around a new home for our Black and White heroes and show everyone what a 80-90,000 sell out every home game looks like.

Plus, imagine Brian Johnson and how proud he would be to bring the global phenomenon that is AC/DC to his home (by the way – I kid you not – the decision maker on stadiums where AC/DC play at is Ivan Handwerker).

I come in peace, I hope to continue in one piece, be kind – discuss.