Opinion

Time to stop papering over the cracks

I watched last nights match in a state of nervous frenzy, having expected a quite casual Newcastle United evening, as we showed our class against opposition far below us in league terms.

Instead I saw a totally committed, blood and thunder display from a very well drilled Blackburn side against a sloppy, tired and lopsided Newcastle.

I wrote an article earlier in the week with what I considered was some constructive criticism about how we played against Arsenal. I’m sorry but last night just confirmed that we have problems now.

This is not a “bed wetting” exercise as I was accused of in that article, merely an opinion based on what I’m watching.

My biggest concern is Eddie Howe, something doesn’t look or feel right with him at the minute. Three times in the first half the cameras went to him and he was shaking his head, blowing out his cheeks and looking at Mad Dog as if to say “I don’t know what’s happening here.” The guy looks absolutely knackered and I have to say it’s showing through with what’s happening on the pitch.

During that first half our game plan was totally wrong and made it so easy for Blackburn to nullify our attack and hit us on the break, they’ve obviously done their homework, pretty much like most Premier League teams who are doing this every week at the minute.

The big glaring issue is the total lack of intensity when we have the ball, how many times did Schar pick the ball up and walk/amble forward looking ahead of him and seeing two banks of five Blue and White shirts covering the whole pitch leaving him no options?

Where’s the speed gone?

Please don’t say the players are too tired to run around a lot because they’ve played lots of games. I get that before Christmas but since then we haven’t.

Last night was our tenth game this year, Blackburn coming 57 days since Liverpool away on New Year’s Day. Hardly a busy schedule for professional athletes. It also means we’ve had eight weeks with hardly any midweek games, so totally free to work on tactics and fitness in training. That’s what Eddie Howe said was missing, so how is it still missing?

Some Newcastle United players were just not at the races last night, notably Longstaff and Murphy, alongside Lascelles doing his interpretation of the Esso Northumbria (for those old enough to remember) leading to their equaliser.

However, it was the general demeanour of the whole team, with the exception of Dubravka and Gordon, that worries me, totally sloppy passing, unable to do even the basic things well against a team 16th in the championship. If we’d been playing anyone in the top half of the Premier League last night we would have got hammered again.

Thankfully we’re in the hat for tonight’s draw and while we’re looking for an easier draw at home to say Coventry or Leicester, the problem is I can guarantee that most of the other teams left in the competition are thinking, getting us would be a good draw for THEM.

Something needs to change.

Either the coaches in training need to lift the mood, or Eddie Howe needs to switch things around (if he can?), perhaps a 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1 to give the midfield an extra body.

Or even just to confuse the opposition, because right now every manager we’re playing against, knows exactly how to stop us playing and exactly how to score against us.