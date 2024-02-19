Opinion

This would be worth a lot more than any compensation Manchester United could pay for Dan Ashworth

I have read The Mag for a few years now and often thought about writing something to voice my opinions on all things Newcastle United.

Usually, my rantings and ramblings are unfit for human consumption, as the rollercoaster we all ride following our passion, continues at a pace.

I’m not sure if this article will ever see the light of day, but if it does, please be gentle with me!!

As a fanatic of our club since 1968 when, age seven, I attended my first game by walking in the main entrance to a seat beside the directors box, not because I was anything special, but because I lived two doors away from our new goalkeeper, Iam McFaul. Then being the same age as their son Stephen, I was invited by our new signing’s wife Eileen to go to the match with him.

I watched the entire Fairs Cup run from my lofty privileged perch for which I’m eternally grateful, only to have the silver spoon ripped out of my mouth when they did off to Darras Hall and Stephen went to Dame Allan’s!!

Anyway, as usual, I digress.

The reason for finally summoning the courage to get involved, is that I’m sick to the back teeth of being bullied by the so called juggernaut that is Manchester United.

They have lorded it over us and football in general for far too long and appear to be immune from the same rules the rest of us “minions” have to abide by, their high-handed approach for the newly named Dirty Dan Ashworth, has finally tipped me over the edge.

We will never know the inner workings of Newcastle United but I think we could all read between the lines and sense the body language when watching Eddie’s press conference on Friday.

It’s been mentioned several times since then that it was clear that everything was anything but rosy in our particular back room garden. Then last night the announcement that Dirty Dan had been put on yet another bout of Gardening Leave, just in time to prepare for the Chelsea Flower Show no doubt, as he spends as much time tending his garden as he does actually working.

With further reporting from our favoured three journalists Messrs Hope, Ornstein and Downie that this could last as long as 2026 unless Man U pay us £10m+ / £20m+ in compensation.

I think we should tell them to go and take a running jump off the Stretford End roof, put Ashworth out to grass for the near two year period his contract allows, this would completely kybosh their recruitment strategy for the next four transfer windows and would severely damage one of our main rivals for silverware and Champions League qualification for the next two seasons.

This is worth far more to our long-term strategy that a trifling £10m or so and also give us the smug satisfaction of giving the bully a bloody nose!!

I’m not a contract law specialist but I’m sure the ones we did employ to draw up the agreement when we poached Ashworth from Brighton have some pretty watertight clauses in there, on what he can’t do if he breaks his agreement with us.

Imagine how ineffectual he would become in the football world if he was out of the loop for two years. I know people will be thinking (myself included) that he would be squirrelling away behind the scenes with secret phone calls, emails and meetings.

However, there must be a way that we are allowed to prevent that and check that it’s not happening. I’m not condoning Big Brother style surveillance but there must be barriers we can put in front of him to prevent this, such as the chance we could sue him individually for the £10m+!!

It also throws a massive spanner in Man U’s new strategic plan for the next two years and for me that’s worth a lot more than any compensation we might be asking for.