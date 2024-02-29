Opinion

This would be my Newcastle team v Wolves

I have been thinking about this weekend’s Newcastle team v Wolves.

Heading into March in 10th place on 37 points, what happens next?

Newcastle United have 12 Premier League games left and if we win the games we expect to win on paper / league position and perform three ‘mini miracles’, we won’t be far away from Europe.

When it comes to the ‘mini miracles’, if we can take points from Man U and Chelsea away, beat Spurs at home, then I think we will be really close to Man U (who have a tough run in). Get above them and we’ll be there I reckon.

How do we do it?

Performances of late haven’t been good enough to do what we need to do from here on in.

Eddie Howe has problems – players who have been injured for ages and need game time, but they’re not fully match fit now, then players who are obviously mentally exhausted – and confidence is below what it should be.

The first of the last 12 games is at home to Wolves – a simple must win.

Wolves have injuries in attack, so I think Eddie Howe should now start to practice what he’s been preaching and change it around, as he now he has the players to do so.

Let me explain…

My Newcastle team v Wolves would be:

Goalkeeper:

Dubravka (played well against Blackburn)

Back four:

Krafth, Botman, Burn, Livaramento

Tripps and Schar fall into my category of ‘need a rest’. They both looked sick of their lives / disinterested / niggly at Blackburn and remember, Wolves have injuries to their main strike force.

Krafth and Livaramento need game time (remember, Krafth is a Sweden International). This also puts Burn back in his normal position.

Midfield:

Bruno – Would love to rest him – he needs it – but if he doesn’t play we lose, so he starts along with Willock (needs games) and Miley.

Longstaff is either injured or exhausted but needs a rest (as Anderson is back but again needs games, I wouldn’t even put Longstaff on the bench – complete rest).

Up Front:

Isak – Needs games.

Gordon – The only player we have that is currently a threat.

Which leaves Miggy or Barnes and that’s a toss of a coin. Miggy looked sharp when he came on at Blackburn and Barnes needs games….

This would give you Tripps, Schar and Miggy or Barnes on the bench to come on if required.

Players need games and players need rest and we’re starting to get a squad back – so let’s rotate and use them!

The last two Premier League games of the season are potential banana skins – Brighton at home and Brentford away – but by that time, we should be able to smell Europe, which should be motivation enough!

HWTL