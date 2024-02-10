News

This photo that all Newcastle United fans will absolutely love from tonight…

The photo that Newcastle United fans had all really really wanted to see tonight.

Four away ones in a row!

A very decent Newcastle United performance at the City Ground that brings that fourth away victory in a row in all competitions, with eleven goals scored in that quartet of matches and only three conceded.

It also very importantly got United back to winning ways in the Premier League due to a committed display and three quality goals.

The photo below is visible proof, as usual, of just what unity there is within the club.

All for one and one for all, from each and every player AND the coaching staff and backroom boys.

Absolutely loving this.

This manager and his players deserve our support, whether winning OR losing.

They did us proud tonight, recovering from a cruel deflected goal that made it 2-2 at the very end of the first half, then not allowing Forest a single effort on target in the second half. Whilst Bruno did the business at the other end, scoring his second, United’s third AND it was the winning goal.

Another photo = The sixteenth one of this season.

The Newcastle United Head Coach introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Great to see.

It is also a massive bonus just how much it winds up fans of certain other clubs and journalists.

‘Look at them, think they have won the Premier League / Champions League… etc etc’

I absolutely love it, keep these wins (and photos!!!) coming.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

(Bruno Guimaraes – “I dedicate this goal to the Mad Dog” Read HERE)

(Kieran Trippier after 3-2 victory over Forest – Never say never but it is going to be tough – Read HERE)

(Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – A new Bruno Guimaraes position with added goals! Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports