Opinion

This is where it doesn’t add up on Dan Ashworth move – Newcastle United to Manchester United

Honestly, the Dan Ashworth stuff is getting ever more mental.

This media coverage of his possible move from Newcastle United to Manchester United.

Today, Thursday, Melissa Reddy on Sky Sports doing a five minute piece to camera on how brilliant Dan Ashworth is, stating he is the best Sporting Director in England and one of best in Europe. Going on about how amazing his past achievements are, even when at West Brom (who he joined in 2004…).

Not being funny but.. they are talking now like Dan Ashworth is the equivalent of a striker who has scored 30+ Premier League goals every season for a decade playing for Luton or similar. With now a potential move to Manchester United finally opening everybody’s eyes as to how world class he is…

Only two years ago, Newcastle United went and employed Dan Ashworth.

If it was so obvious how world class he was and on another level, why had no other club gone and paid Brighton what it would take to get him???? Before NUFC did in 2022?

Almost as though, this is because it is now all about how they (Sky Sports and others) want to make it some seismic Man U story of capturing a true world great!!!!

It is hilarious really.

Numerous media have already credited Dan Ashworth with Newcastle United signing the likes of Bruno and Sven Botman.

Bruno was signed five months before Ashworth started at Newcastle United and similarly. In the same window that NUFC got Bruno, Botman delayed signing for Newcastle United until the summer, so he could complete a Champions League competing season with Lille.

This is not at all to say that Dan Ashworth is in anyway bad at his job.

It is all to do with the laughable media frenzy to make out that this is some kind of earth shattering disaster for Newcastle United and especially, some beyond belief game changer guaranteed to return Manchester United to the all powerful unit they were under Ferguson.

However, this is where it all falls apart, where it doesn’t add up…

Late on Thursday, Craig Hope at The Mail giving an update.

He says his information now is that:

‘Manchester United would be prepared to wait for Dan Ashworth to complete period of gardening leave rather than pay compensation they feel excessive. Still hope compromise will be reached, but they could settle for contractual compo and gardening leave.’

So hang on…

You have some game-changer superstar Sporting Director in waiting who will transform Manchester United, yet some compensation figure almost certainly less than £10m is ‘excessive’ and prepared to wait another year or whatever, to save £6m / £7m?

From the 2018/19 season onwards, Manchester United have spent around €1billion (£850m) on new signings.

Just think about that.

Most of that cash wasted, literally something like half a billion or something, wasted on the likes of Sancho, Antony and many others.

Yet Manchester United would wait another year for Dan Ashworth in order to save less than £10m, whilst in the meantime, no doubts Man U spending / wasting hundreds of millions more on further new signings.

Will the real Dan Ashworth please stand up…