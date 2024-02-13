Opinion

This is what my Nottingham Forest supporting mate had to say after Saturday…

On Saturday evening, me and my son sat down to watch what turned out to be Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3.

We had hoped to watch it with my Forest supporting mate Mr. Haddock (real name) and his son Morris, so we could gloat at our superior team paying them back for that 3-1 defeat during the Christmas break.

Well, this is what Haddock has had to say after the game, as he was in there singing ‘mist rolling in from the Trent…’

“I reckon that excited number two [Jason Tindall] you’ve got, the gobby one, that fancies himself as a wind up merchant, will be watching the Superbowl tonight.

“Not just Burn’s block on Gibbs-White for your third, pointed out on MOTD, but your first involved two pre-meditated block-offs to create the opportunity for your quarterback – Guimaraes.

“You’re not the team you’ve been previously, not as intense, you’ve lost something somewhere in Europe. It took its toll on you.

“Whereas when we went to Europe we kept hold of a couple of things.

“Obviously, Burn’s pace is a weakness, but he does win everything in the air, the great lunk.

“And there’s the pen that wasn’t given that should have put us 3-2 up. Taiwo was fouled in the box and then again in the six yard box. He paid the price for trying his best to score a goal, rather than being ‘professional’. Even your dour deity admitted that you’d got away with one on MOTD.

“We’d have been happy with a point.

“Shame Woody was injured, would’ve been great to have him come on in the last 20 minutes – you lot would’ve had some squeaky backisde time and ‘I would love it’ if you’d have chucked a lucky lead.

“Lots of love – Ian Woan’s left peg”

My mate was obviously in Nottingham for the weekend, but me and Chuks would have loved to have been down the pub watching the game, revelling in our victory with them so they could endure the emotions that we had gone through with them back in December.

That is what makes football the people’s game.