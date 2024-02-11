Opinion

This is getting tedious with Dan Burn

Eddie Howe made only one change at Nottingham Forest, Callum Wilson in for Jacob Murphy.

A lot of pre-match talk had been about Dan Burn.

Would the Newcastle United Head Coach stay with the 31 year old at left-back, or bring Tino Livramento in?

In the event, Dan Burn played the full match and as at Villa in the closing stages, Tino Livramento was brought on to help see out the victory. Burn moving inside to make it three defenders / centre-backs, whilst his 81st minute introduction saw Livramento playing as a left wing-back.

The subject of Dan Burn was predictably brought up by the media yet again after Saturday’s win at the City Ground…

Eddie Howe asked about Dan Burn after he kept him in his starting eleven against Nottingham Forest:

“I think this character is undoubted in my opinion.

“The way he trained this week, the way he still led the group, he wasn’t thinking of himself.

“He was a normal and positive influence on the group.

“We weren’t perfect defensively, we had issues with a couple of attacks where our midfield was too open.

“It exposed our back four.

“There is stuff for us to work on, reflect on, try to improve.

“Our balance isn’t 100 per cent right for us.

“But I thought Dan Burn was a giant for us in set-plays, as he always is.

“He certainly contributed in the second half to a much better defensive display.”

I have got to say, this is getting tedious with Dan Burn.

Obviously every player is up for discussion after any match, how they performed and so on.

However, when it comes to Dan Burn, there is now an absolute witch hunt, an absolute attempt to force Eddie Howe to drop the 31 year old. A determination to only focus on any negatives and not give a fairer overview of what has actually happened, when looking at the bigger picture.

We all know where the media are coming from in doing anything they can to try and destabilise things at Newcastle United, however, I don’t understand the NUFC fans who are so desperate to help them do so.

Twice Elanga was played in behind Dan Burn, the first saw Dubravka make a good save, the second time it was the first equaliser. However, Gibbs-White was given far too much time and space to make the killer pass and Dubravka was equally to blame for me as he ended up in a no man’s land on the edge of his box which made it easy for Elanga to make his mind up.

Dan Burn should have dropped off a bit and given himself a headstart on Elanga, so it was a negative in his performance.

However, he did a lot of very good things defensively as well, imcluding making 14 clearances in total.

Forest’s main big attacking idea in this match, was Moussa Niakhate repeatedly delivering long throws into the Newcastle box, from both sides of the pitch. He and Forest have had plenty of success with this.

On Saturday though, I reckon at least 10 throws were launched in and I think at least nine, if not all ten, were headed away by Dan Burn.

If Livramento had started, would he have stopped Elanga scoring his goal? Probably.

If Dan Burn hadn’t started, would Forest have had joy with those long throws? Probably.

I am just grateful that we have Eddie Howe and not certain fans making these key decisions.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports