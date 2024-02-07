Opinion

This ‘free transfer’ signing isn’t happening for Newcastle United

I was reading earlier today that Newcastle United could be set to make a ‘free transfer’ signing of a rising young star this summer.

The transfer tale was regarding Amario Cozier-Duberry.

He is an 18 year old winger at Arsenal, who this season had made 13 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal’s youth sides, scoring seven goals and getting two assists.

The teenager is yet to play for the first team but was an used sub for six Arsenal first team matches last season and two so far this campaign. Clearly he has some promise.

Chronicle report – Wednesday 7 February 2024:

‘Newcastle United are one of a few clubs reportedly interested in a potential summer move for Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The 18-year-old is out of contract with the Gunners at the end of the season and will therefore be available on a free transfer should a new deal not be signed. That has clubs closely watching his situation with the possibility of making a move.

Should talks break down then Newcastle are named as one of the interested parties in signing the winger on a free transfer in the summer.’

Shields Gazette report – Wednesday 7 February 2024:

‘Newcastle United ‘eye’ free transfer of Arsenal ace who starred during St James’ Park clash

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a surprise move for one of Arsenal’s brightest talents on a free transfer.

Newcastle United have emerged as potential contenders for the signing of Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry. The teenager will be out of contract at the end of the season and thus, if a new deal between him and the Gunners cannot be agreed, he would be available to sign on a free transfer in summer.’

It is just nonsense, Newcastle United are not signing Amario Cozier-Duberry on a ‘free transfer’ this summer.

If by some miracle there was any substance in these claims by north east newspapers, Newcastle United would have to pay a sizeable amount if they wanted to sign him.

If the 18 year old (he turns 19 in May) decided he didn’t want to sign a contract at Arsenal this summer, you can’t just walk away on a ‘free transfer’ these days at his age.

For a situation / signing like this, development / training compensation is payable until the end of the season of the player’s 23rd birthday if he decides not to sign a new contract at his current club.

So if Newcastle United in the summer did by some chance sign Amario Cozier-Duberry, then they would either need to agree a fee with Arsenal, or else an independent body would decide the transfer fee (development compensation) that Newcastle would pay out. A ‘free transfer’ it wouldn’t be!