Opinion

This Dan Ashworth situation sums up Newcastle United

The Dan Ashworth situation has quickly escalated.

Six days ago, Sir Jim Ratcliffe finally got his Premier League approval to have a 25 per cent share in Manchester United.

Pretty much as soon as that was confirmed, it was then swiftly reported that now Manchester United would be bringing in Dan Ashworth as Ratcliffe’s first ‘signing’, as he allegedly takes over responsibility / control of running the football side of the business at Old Trafford.

From that point on Wednesday night things have rapidly moved on, with media claims of Dan Ashworth having informed Newcastle United of an approach from Manchester United, followed by claims that Dan Ashworth had then told Newcastle he wanted to join Man U, before then only five days after the Ratcliffe deal completion and first Ashworth claims, on Monday the club (Newcastle United) formally announcing that Dan Ashworth is going to leave and is now on gardening leave.

This is one of those rare cases where the media (well, at least certain journalists) have been absolutely spot on all the way through the process, proved to have been correct. It is equally as obvious that the reason they have been proved correct all the way through, is because those on the inside of that process have been briefing these in the know journalists. It is easy to be getting things right in the media, if you are hearing it first hand from those on the inside who clearly are wanting this to be made pubic.

All the way along, the underlying aspect reported, is that Manchester United have not done things in a fit and proper way, no formal approach / contact with Newcastle United. Instead, going direct to Dan Ashworth and if the reports are on the money, quite clearly trying to destabilise things at the Newcastle United to force this deal through in an advantageous way for Man U.

It would appear very transparent that the Newcastle United end of things are responsible for at least some, if not all, of the feeding to selected journalists. The NUFC hierarchy obviously not happy with the way Man U have approached this in unprofessional fashion, a very early sign of what we can expect from Manchester United in this new Ratcliffe influenced era.

The informed / fed journalists all simultaneously came out then with the same reported reaction from the Newcastle United owners and details of how the Dan Ashworth contract is set up.

As well as the contract detailing a specified amount of compensation to be paid by any new employer, all the journalists reported that the contractual period of gardening leave is until 2026. So unless compensation can be agreed with another club / Manchester United, the January 2026 transfer window would be when Dan Ashworth can start work for his new bosses at another club.

Where the journalists then went on different paths was in claiming what Newcastle United would then demand as a fair price to allow Manchester United / another club to cut short that near two years of gardening leave. I have seen claims of £10m, £15m, £20m and even beyond that £20m. For me, what that tells us, is that the Newcastle United hierarchy are clearly furious with the unprofessional way that Man U have gone about this and are not going to make it easy. That it is up to Ratcliffe and his people to belatedly make a suitable offer and then it is down to the NUFC owners whether to accept that figure, or tell them to come back with a higher more realistic one.

When I say at the top that this Dan Ashworth situation sums up Newcastle United, I was especially thinking of the NUFC fans.

As in, a bit like team and individual player performances in pretty much every match, for many fans everything has to be either brilliant or a disaster, there is no in between. Things are a disgrace or absolutely fair and correct.

Dan Ashworth is now the devil incarnate for many Newcastle United fans, a traitor who is doing the absolute dirty, behaving disgracefully.

Yet these very same supporters only had massive praise for Dan Ashworth when he did the exact same thing two years ago, deciding to leave Brighton after Newcastle United made an approach to the south coast club.

I am not feeling these massive extremes personally and for me it is somewhere in between those extremes. It looks crystal clear that Manchester United have acted like an entitled bully that thinks can ride roughshod over others and no need to do things in a proper manner. However, I don’t see Dan Ashworth as having done anything massively wrong, unless that is you thought the same when he did what he did two years ago in agreeing to jump ship from Brighton.

I have no inside information but I think on this occasion it is even more understandable why Dan Ashworth would be interested in this move, than the one he made to Newcastle United.

Forget about claims of bigger club and all that as obviously Man U fans want to believe as the reason.

As has been well documented, Ratcliffe’s main man and Director of Sport at Ineos (Ratcliffe’s business empire) will be the key figure in looking after Ratcliffe’s interests AND he (Brailsford) is best mates with Dan Ashworth. I think fair to say that Ashworth will also be picking up a substantial pay rise as well, just as he did when leaving Brighton for Newcastle.

Rather than ‘bigger’ club, I also think that a key / massive reason for Dan Ashworth moving is obviously ‘bigger’ influence. It has been made clear that Ashworth hasn’t had the scope of influence he was hoping for at Newcastle United and it has been Eddie Howe continuing to be the main man on first team squad transfer decisions. Dan Ashworth credited instead with, as he was at Brighton, putting proper operating systems in place throughout the club, as well as having major influence on the younger age groups at the club and the women’s team, plus setting up a proper worldwide scouting / recruitment network that is fitting for an ambitious club such as Newcastle United now.

Working with his best mate, getting paid more money and having more influence, sound to me like very valid reasons as to why Dan Ashworth is attracted by this job offer. Not a case of disrespecting Newcastle United and/or swooning at ‘bigger’ club Man U.

With this brilliant or a disaster mindset many Newcastle United fans appear to have, the way that some supporters are going on, you would think that Dan Ashworth was stealing away with a treasure map that will automatically help Man U discover unimaginable riches and Newcastle United lose everything.

The idea that Ashworth leaving would impact Newcastle United’s transfer plans / strategy like the iceberg hitting the Titanic, is laughable.

If you really believe this is the case, how come Brighton have continued to make some cracking looking signings these past two years???

I don’t think it is a positive that Dan Ashworth has decided to leave, just as the case if say CEO Darren Eales decided to do so. I wouldn’t be terrified that Eales would be disappearing with an NUFC treasure map either.

Mike Ashley had reduced Newcastle United to a shambles in all areas and that including staffing levels away from the playing side. Lee Charnley a glorified caretaker and Ashley’s Sports Direct insiders pulling the strings on his behalf.

Newcastle United have had and it is a never ending process, of massive recruitment, building a club that can compete on and off the pitch.

Dan Ashworth is/was one of the more senior figures appointed in that massive recruitment but he is just a cog in the machine, he isn’t the machine itself.

Just like countless other top clubs have done, Newcastle United will get a different Sporting Director with the current one moving on, for whatever reasons.

I never loved Dan Ashworth and I don’t hate him now. He was simply part of the business running Newcastle United and now he is no longer going to be.