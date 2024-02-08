Opinion

This couldn’t have gone better at Nottingham Forest last night for Newcastle united

Nottingham Forest up next for Newcastle United, with Eddie Howe having a full week to analyse the good, the bad and the ugly that he witnessed in the 4-4 draw with Luton on Saturday.

For Nottingham Forest and recently installed manager Nuno, a little bit of a more hectic preparation.

In the time that has passed after that NUFC v Luton match at St James’ Park, Nottingham Forest having had to play two games before facing Newcastle.

Nottingham Forest having to play Sunday – Wednesday – Saturday.

On Sunday they had a tough match on the south coast, eventually drawing 1-1 with Bournemouth as one-time Newcastle keeper Mat Sels made his Forest and Premier League debut, conceding after only five minutes. Now standing only two points above the relegation zone and facing a potential points deduction if charges on breaking FFP/PSR rules are found to be proven, Nuno could have no doubt done without yet another bonus match to play this midweek.

On Wednesday night, the Nottingham Forest FA Cup fourth round replay at home to Bristol City, couldn’t have gone any better for Newcastle United.

Nottingham Forest made eight changes to the side that started their Premier League draw at Bournemouth on Sunday, midfield duo Ryan Yates and Nicolas Dominguez both suspended and new goalkeeper Matz Sels ineligible to play, while Taiwo Awoniyi, Nuno Tavares, Murillo, Neco Williams and Callum Hudson-Odoi all dropped to the bench.

Nottingham Forest took an eighth minute lead through Origi but only six minutes later Knight equalised for Bristol City.

Then as the game settled down, the second tier visitors were the dominant team So this meant that Tavares, Williams, Awoniyi, Hudson-Odoi and Gardner all had to be brought on during the second-half to try and win the match. The final stats show that Bristol City had eight shots on target compared to five for Forest, the visitors twice as many corners (ten v five), reflecting their superiority.

No more goals were scored though and so after time added on after the 90 minutes it was then extra-time and eventually penalties.

By the time it had all been concluded late into the night, including Forest winning on penalties (pleased about that as hopefully they can win at home against Man U in the next round), the players had been on the pitch for 136 minutes in total.

Nottingham Forest top scorer Chris Wood is already out of the Newcastle United match with a hamstring problem and I just can’t see how their best player Morgan Gibbs-White will be able to start on Saturday either. He played the full match for Forest last midweek in a tough 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal, then the whole 105 minutes that were played on Sunday against Bournemouth, then he was on the pitch for the full 136 minutes last night.

Morgan Gibbs-White is the Forest talisman and was excellent against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Boxing Day, so a massive bonus if he and Chris Wood are both unable to start on Saturday.

Nuno will have mixed feelings I am sure this Thursday morning, into the last 16 of the FA Cup but at what cost?

No doubt today a recovery day for Nottingham Forest and then one training session on Friday for Nuno to assess the physical condition of his players after last night’s punishing match, to see who he can select against Newcastle United, as Forest fight relegation.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe on Tyneside having this full week to meticulously prepare this time for the next game, having not had that when having to miss conducting training and his pre-match press conference before Luton, due to illness.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports