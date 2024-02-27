Opinion

This Blackburn v Newcastle United bet is surely the worst ever

It is Blackburn v Newcastle tonight.

Championship v Premier League for a place in the last eight of the FA Cup.

Coventry City hammered non-league Maidstone 5-0 on Monday night to become the first confirmed quarter-finalist, now three more games tonight including Blackburn v Newcastle, before the final four fifth round ties on Wednesday night.

Now I know a lot of you like to have a bet on the matches but before you put down your cash on this Blackburn v Newcastle match, a word of caution and a few stats…

Blackburn Rovers

In 34 Championship matches, Rovers fans have seen a total of 108 goals, at an average of more than 3.17 goals per game, Blackburn scoring 48 league goals and opposition teams 60 goals. Only two other Championship fanbases have seen more goals than Blackburn fans this season.

When factor in another 36 (26 + 10) goals in domestic cup competitions, that becomes…

Blackburn fans have so far witnessed a staggering 144 goals, scoring 74 and conceding 70 in only 40 games so far, in all competitions, an average of 3.60 goals per game.

If you take only cup matches with Blackburn this season, those 36 goals (by Blackburn and opposition teams) in only six matches, means an average of 6.00 (SIX) goals each cup game.

Newcastle United

In 26 Premier League matches, a total of 99 goals, at an average of more than 3.80 goals per game. Newcastle United players averaging 2.07 goals per PL match, the opposition averaging 1.73 goals when playing NUFC in the league.

When factor in another 24 (16 + 8) goals in Champions League and domestic cup competitions, that becomes…

Newcastle United fans have so far witnessed a massive 123 goals, scoring 70 and conceding 53 in only 37 games so far, in all competitions, an average of 3.32 goals per game.

Blackburn v Newcastle

So if we add all of the above together, combine all the goals in Blackburn and Newcastle matches this season…

A grand total of 267 goals in 77 matches, at an average of 3.46 goals per game.

Having that bet

So if you do want to take on the worst bet ever, you can get 28/1 for tonight’s match to be goalless after 90 minutes plus added time (there will then be 30 minutes extra time if needed, then penalties after that if required.

The shortest correct score (after 90 minutes / normal time) betting odds from various bookies on this Blackburn v Newcastle match are:

8/1 Blackburn 1 Newcastle 2

10/1 Blackburn 1 Newcastle 3

10/1 Blackburn 0 Newcastle 2

10/1 Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1

12/1 Blackburn 0 Newcastle 3

12/1 Blackburn 0 Newcastle 1

For those a little more ambitious / greedy, here are a few others…

20/1 Blackburn 0 Newcastle 4

40/1 Blackburn 0 Newcastle 5

90/1 Blackburn 0 Newcastle 6