News

There is only one emotion – Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe has been reflecting on progress into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

After the penalty shoot out victory at Ewood Park, the Head Coach declaring ‘There is only one emotion… and that is relief.”

I think the vast majority of Newcastle United fans will echo what Eddie Howe said.

Although at the same time, there is nothing quite like winning an important match via a penalty shoot out. However, only once the final save or penalty is scored, cam you then enjoy it in the aftermath, as it is pure torture at the time.

Eddie Howe reflecting on the win over Blackburn that takes Newcastle United into the last eight of the FA Cup:

“There is only one emotion… and that is relief.

“It was a hard fought cup tie.

“Both sides gave everything to get the win and didn’t give an inch but we are delighted to be in the hat for the next round.

“Blackburn packed the backline and packed the midfield, so it was difficult for us to penetrate them.

“It could have been better but we got that first goal and it was a really well worked goal.

“The lads kept their heads and remained calm and I think every penalty was taken well.

“I think when you see the season we have had and the situation we are in, this was never going to be an easy cup tie.

“Martin [Dubravka] made some great saves that we needed him to make and we also missed some golden opportunities in the final third.

“The most important thing, is that our season cracks on and we are thrilled to get through to the next round.

“No one is underestimating the importance of the FA Cup, so the players are very happy.

“This keeps us in a competition we are desperate to do well in and also gets us closer to Wembley.

“We are one game away [from a Wembley semi-final] so hopefully we can get a good draw.

“Our target this year is the FA Cup and to finish as high as possible in the Premier League, this is hopefully pivotal towards that.

“The two penalty saves [by Martin Dubravka] were huge for us, but in open play I thought he really performed well, we needed him to because they had a few big moments.

“He has been playing feeling slightly ill and he deserves huge credit for doing that.

“He was nowhere near fit for the weekend against Arsenal and hasn’t been 100 per cent for quite a long period of time.

“I thought we got better as it went on.

“I don’t think the first half was particularly good but I thought the second half was better and extra-time was our best spell of the game by a long way.

“Really, we shouldn’t have allowed it to go to penalties with the chances we missed in extra-time.

“Obviously a lot was riding on the outcome so I thought the players handled the moment brilliantly, the goalkeeper and outfield players who took the penalties.

“It was big moment in our season at such a crucial stage.

“The players are desperate to achieve.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens)

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 71

Blackburn:

Szmodics 79

Possession was Blackburn 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Blackburn 16 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Blackburn 9 Newcastle 8

Corners were Blackburn 2 Newcastle 14

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 22,730 (7,200+ Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Blackburn:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 90), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock (Miley 62 (Anderson 116)), Murphy (Almiron 62), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 62)

Unused subs:

Karius, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

(Match Report – A cast of weird and wonderful nutters populating the place and dying to talk to me – Read HERE)

(Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens!) – First thing next morning Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Dubravka saves the day – Blackburn Rovers 1 Newcastle United 1 (NUFC win 4-3 on penalties) – Read HERE)

(Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens) – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***Needs new date. As Newcastle won against Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports