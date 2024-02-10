Opinion

The new Newcastle United accounts now show this after damage Mike Ashley did

The latest Newcastle United accounts (for the 2022/23 season) show the pre-tax losses NUFC has racked up in the two years (2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons) to 30 June 2023 is £144.1million.

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules are often discussed on The Mag.

They allow £105.0 million of losses across a three year period before the kind of sanction imposed on Everton earlier in the season kicks in.

Just like Chelsea’s 92nd minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge has denied us a second successive tilt at the League Cup later this month, these are fine margins we’re talking.

Against this backdrop, it might be that things look rather bleak for Newcastle United if we are to ever break into the cartel that has a seemingly unassailable grip over domestic, if not European honours.

At first glance, the club needs to make a profit of just under £40 million for the year ending June 2024 in order to stay clear of trouble (ED: But as well as creative accounting, there are a number of other expenses (that contribute to these losses) which do not count towards PSR. These are not set in stone, but are generally accepted as being costs which are incurred ‘in the general interests of football’ such as a club’s infrastructure, any associated women’s team and the cost of running their academy)

Recently, Chief Executive Darren Eales made the point that the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules had left Newcastle United not only unable to spend, but maybe even facing the prospect of having to sell star players, despite having the richest owners in world football.

If anyone thought he was kidding, the January 2024 window came and went and despite the unprecedented injury crisis which has undoubtedly caused our mid-season blip, there were no reinforcements added (ED: The same as almost all other Premier League clubs, only £100m spent by the 20 PL clubs compared to January 2023 spending of £815m), meaning Eddie Howe will have to patch and mend and make do for what remains of the season.

However, that doesn’t equate to a lack of ambition.

After 14 years of Mike Ashley, you only have to look at player acquisitions since the takeover, our relegation escapology act, a Wembley final and a fourth-place finish that saw the return of Champions League football, to see the ambition oozing out of St James Park. And, this most recent set of published Newcastle United accounts reinforce this.

In the Group Strategic Report which appears at the front end of the financial statements is this:

“The ongoing implementation of the strategy set out in last year’s report focusing on investing to improve the competitive position of the team has already started to improve the commercial revenues and overall financial performance of the Group and will, in the opinion of the Directors, continue to do so.

On the pitch, the team had an outstanding season, finishing 4th in the Premier League, securing UEFA Champions League group stage participation for season 2023-24. The team also reached the EFL Cup Final, the first appearance at Wembley since 1998-99. Defeat on the day, whilst disappointing for the club and all its supporters, does not detract from what was a very successful season. EFL Cup fixtures, exceeded 52,000 testament to the incredible support the team inspires.

Away from the pitch, 2022-23 saw further investment into the First Team Training Ground, work to upgrade hospitality and concourse facilities at, and the purchase of land at Strawberry Place adjacent to St James Park which brings with it both short and long term commercial opportunities”.

Turnover is up 39% on the prior year, the most impressive growth being in commercial revenues, with Sam Fender and the Diriyah Cup (which took place in Saudia Arabia in December 2022) both getting a specific mention, as does the Amazon docuseries “We are Newcastle United” for which income is disclosed as prepaid in the accounts.

Matchday revenue and income from broadcasting also increased significantly, the run to the League Cup Final and our fourth-place finish being instrumental in generating additional sums of money for the club.

This is shown in the table below:

However, despite this impressive growth, turnover of £250 million seriously lags those around us. Both Manchester clubs generate around £700 million (City a tad more and United a tad less) whilst Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are all earning double that which Newcastle United earn. We are at least catching up and indeed passing others, such as West Ham United.

I fully expect this year’s accounts to show further growth in revenue. Despite that cruel exit from the group of death in December, Champions League football will have brought in an estimated £40 million. The Sela front of shirt sponsor will add to the coffers and whilst the Adidas deal will probably feature in future sets of accounts, that’s something else to look forward to in terms of revenue potential.

The Commercial revenue generating team has of course, only just begun undoing the damage that Mike Ashley did. Consigning the offensive Sports Direct signage to the dustbin of history was perhaps the most symbolic action post takeover, but there is of course more to it than that. Sam Fender concerts, fly on the wall documentaries and the first England international at St James in nearly twenty years, are all decent money spinners and I’d expect more of this in future.

And there’s more, Stadium expansion, albeit caveated with the words, “This is an early step on a long-term project to enhance the infrastructure of the Club” is referenced in the accounts, as is the development of a Fanzone on the Strawberry Place site to trade as “St James Park STACK, powered by Sela”.

Of course, the increase in turnover cannot be viewed in isolation and has to be seen in the context of an increasing cost base, where the main categories all show significant growth, and it’s the cost associated with those who don the famous black and white jersey, where expenditure has rocketed.

The wage bill is up 27.5% from £156.0 million to £198.9 million and that curious expense known in the trade as player amortisation has increased by a whacking 75%, up from £49.7 million to £86.8 million. This concerns the write down of intangible assets (the players) that have also increased by a net £62.3 million year on year, reflecting a full year impact of the January 2022 window, together with additions later the same year, with Trippier, Guimaraes, Burn, Pope, Isak, Botman and Gordon all getting a mention in the Group Strategic Report.

Here are the figures:

The latest Newcastle United accounts show that player amortisation will reduce to a mere £18.9 million by 2027/28 as things currently stand with the current squad.

In the prior year, a staggering £14.2m was incurred covering onerous employment contracts, which essentially meant writing off the wages of players who were no longer considered part of the first-team squad, £12.2m of this provision was released in the latest set of Newcastle United accounts, suggesting effective housekeeping when tying up the loose ends of players that have been moved on.

That said, whilst Eddie Howe has undoubtedly worked wonders with many of the first team he inherited, the likes of Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy and Jamal Lascelles all impressing under his leadership, getting to grips with a burgeoning squad devoid of talent means that earning profit on the sale of players is extremely limited, with only £2.8 million generated in this way last year. This is likely to improve of course, as young talent is attracted to St James from across the globe. Not all of them can end up in the first team squad.

Buried deep in the accounts is note 23, which concerns Contingent Liabilities. In as plain English as I can muster, contingent liabilities relate to possible future payments that will be confirmed by uncertain future events, over which an entity has little control. As far as Newcastle United is concerned, this note mainly refers to transfer add-on fees with the maximum unprovided liability identified as £23.5m (almost double that of the prior year).

In terms of how this is all financed, the club has a £50.0 million facility from HSBC which remains in place until July 2025, bearing interest at 2.9% above something called the ‘Sterling Overnight Indexed Average’. Given interest paid in the year was £6.9 million, actual interest charged on this facility must be pretty eye watering. Throughout the year, £127.4 million was injected into Newcastle United via share awards to PIF, the club’s 80 per cent majority owners (a further £60.0 million of equity funding was then issued in August 2023). Wouldn’t it be good if Newcastle United wasn’t saddled with £6.9 million of interest payments each year?

In the context of the straitjacket that the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules impose, it’s interesting to see that so called infrastructure expenditure, something that is not taken into account for the purposes of determining whether a club will go the way of Everton, represents a fair chunk of Newcastle United’s £23.4m of tangible fixed asset additions. Investment into the first team training ground and the purchase of leasehold land at Strawberry Place of £12.4m accounted for the majority of this. Costs associated with the Women’s team are also discounted, as is youth development expenditure.

Over the past two years, infrastructure expenditure is a cumulative £28.0 million, which very crudely means that cumulative net losses reduce to £116.1 million. Assuming this is correct, that would still mean Newcastle United need to post a pre-tax profit in 2023/24 to avoid being caught out by profit and sustainability rules.

Which brings us back to whether financial performance will improve in the current year, consistent with Newcastle United not having to offload one or other of its star players.

The risks that are acknowledged in the accounts unsurprisingly include Football Performance (membership of the Premier League, qualification for UEFA Competitions, together with retention, recruitment and availability of playing staff) but Football Governance (most notably compliance with profitability and sustainability regulations) is also clearly flagged as a risk. When Darren Eales made the point that the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules had left Newcastle United perhaps facing the prospect of having to sell star players, he also reflected on how the Premier League had shown its teeth when dealing with Everton. You have to wonder what fate awaits Manchester City?

For me, looking at the latest set of accounts, the jury is well and truly out on whether we might have to move someone of say, Bruno Guimaraes’ calibre on.

However, pre-tax losses are adjusted for profit and sustainability purposes, over the past two years Newcastle United is definitely close to the three-year limit. Whilst it’s true that the off-field performance has improved significantly, my sense is that patience is going to be a virtue. Whilst we all clamour for the next big signing, note 28 of the accounts (subsequent events) references a further £124.0 million of net transfer costs incurred after the year-end. The good news is that this is considerably less than the £170.0 million from the prior year, which is now baked into the latest set of accounts, but either way, the cost of the summer 2023 window is yet to crystalise as far as profit and sustainability calculations go.

The headroom that receipt of £100.0 million or so for one of our players would generate cannot be underestimated, particularly if the book value of the player concerned is considerably less, a function of both the cost of attracting him to Newcastle United in the first place, as well as the amount that has already been written down in amortisation. The profit on the sale would hit the P&L, thereby ensuring the three-year profit and sustainability limit wasn’t breached. Assuming money for subsequent transfer fees is really no object, this could potentially mean three to four quality acquisitions, depending on wage demands and the amortisation associated with the new recruits.

Looking further ahead, Newcastle United’s wages to revenue ratio has fallen, from 86.7% to 79.5% which aptly demonstrates the inroads the club is making in ensuring commercial and other income outstrips what it takes to assemble a squad capable of competing for honours.

Recently, The Mag reported that Premier League clubs were going to discuss what replaces the current profit and sustainability rules, examining the introduction of a model along similar lines to UEFA’s squad cost ratio, which by 2025/26 will cap the spending of clubs involved in European competitions on wages, transfer fees and agent costs at 70.0% of revenue.

This is fine if you are already generating eye watering sums of commercial revenue, but for Newcastle United, the financial trials and tribulations will continue, despite excellent progress on and off the field and despite us being the richest football club on the planet. HTL.