Opinion

The greatest team the world has ever seen?

The “We’re by far the greatest team the world has ever seen” is a football chant that I am so pleased to say, isn’t sang by Newcastle United fans.

Surely only fans of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in this country, Real Madrid, Barcelona, the Milan clubs and Bayern Munich abroad, could possibly sing this ridiculous ditty with any conviction or element of truth attached to it.

That is of course if being great means historically having been serial winners.

It is also a chant that is primarily sang by supporters of lower league clubs, which also asks the question of what really makes a club great in the first place?

Everyone to a certain degree thinks that their own club is special and I am no exception.

I also cop for some flak now and again for the disdain I show towards the mackems and their team.

I also don’t like quite a few of our EPL rivals, most notably Aston Villa and the scouse mackems of Everton.

The three clubs above all sing the aforementioned stupid and pretentious chorus too.

I’ll never apologise for having a pop at other clubs because I believe intense rivalry is a vital component in being proud of your own club and what it’s people and city stand for.

My love for Newcastle United is an embodiment of football, history and geography.

I enjoy the stories of past glories from the Edwardian era right through to the fabulous Fifties.

From Colin Veitch to Wor Jackie Milburn, two immortal local heroes, and not forgetting all of the other legends that played for us in between.

I’m also proud of being the most farthest northern outpost in the Football League, and being postage stamped in the top right corner of England, only sixty miles from the Scottish border.

The last 70 years have been anything but great for Newcastle United.

We did win a trophy(Inter City Fairs Cup) in our first ever European adventure in 1969.

We have also featured in three FA Cup Finals in 1974, 1998 and 1999. Two League Cup Finals in 1976 and 2023.

We have been Premier League runners-up twice, and top six finishes had basically became the norm before the arrival of a certain owner.

There has been many memorable nights in Europe in six of the last seven decades, and we have qualified outright for the Champions League on three occasions.

On the downside, we have been relegated from the top flight on five occasions since the 1960s.

Although we have normally bounced back in style (which is more than some other North East teams can say), I can hardly ever think of us as “by far the greatest team the world has ever seen”.

So I ask myself the question, can Newcastle United ever be great again?

Well yes, I believe we can be eventually. I don’t think we are far from being a very good team now and I expect the club to keep moving in an upward trajectory in the next 18 months.

I’d love for us to win a trophy in that timescale.

Do I think we’ll ever be “the greatest team the world has ever seen”?

Well not bloody likely.