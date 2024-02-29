News

The FA Cup team of the fifth round has been named – Two Newcastle United stars feature

The FA Cup team of the fifth round has been revealed after the midweek action.

All eight fifth round matches played out, with one on Monday, three on Tuesday and four on Wednesday.

Those eight matches including Newcastle United’s dramatic penalty shoot out win at Blackburn, to take them into the quarter-finals.

Now the FA Cup team of the fifth round has been announced, based on the Whoscored ratings from all the games, the highest rated player in each position, from the eight matches played.

‘The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

Whoscored announcement on FA Cup team of the fifth round – 29 February 2024:

Following the culmination of the fifth round of the FA Cup, we’ve taken a look at the standout performers from the midweek fixtures. Included in the side are players from Newcastle, Leicester, Coventry, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) – 8.64

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was the hero for Eddie Howe’s side as they progressed past Blackburn in a penalty shootout on Tuesday evening. In 120 minutes, the 35-year-old made a total of eight saves, while he made a further two in the shootout to seal his side’s spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals, and take home a WhoScored rating of 8.64.

Hamza Choudhury (Leicester) – 7.97

Bobby Thomas (Coventry) – 8.15

Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester) – 7.74

Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) – 7.50

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – 8.72

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 9.27

Kasey Palmer (Coventry) – 8.92

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) – 8.95

Newcastle attacker Anthony Gordon continued his impressive season when he broke the deadlock for the away side at Blackburn on Tuesday evening, bringing his tally of goals to nine in all competitions. Gordon also completed three dribbles, made three tackles and four key passes to post a WhoScored rating of 8.95.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 10.0

Ellis Simms (Coventry) – 9.67

Stats via BBC Sport:

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens)

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 71

Blackburn:

Szmodics 79

Possession was Blackburn 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Blackburn 16 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Blackburn 9 Newcastle 8

Corners were Blackburn 2 Newcastle 14

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 22,730 (7,200+ Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Blackburn:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 90), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock (Miley 62 (Anderson 116)), Murphy (Almiron 62), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 62)

Unused subs:

Karius, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***Needs new date. As Newcastle won against Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports