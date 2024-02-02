News

The FA announce how much each club in FA Cup fifth round will earn from TV broadcast fees

The FA have released details of the FA Cup fifth round matches.

Details of what date and time, when each of the eight matches will be played.

The FA also detailing how much money Newcastle United and each of the other 15 in the FA Cup fifth round will bank from broadcasters.

The FA official announcement of FA Cup fifth round ties – Dates, times and broadcast details – 2 February 2024:

‘The schedule for the fifth round proper of the Emirates FA Cup has been confirmed, and the eight ties will take place from Monday 26 to Wednesday 28 February.

MONDAY 26 FEBRUARY

Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City v Maidstone United at 7.45pm on ITV4 and ITVX

TUESDAY 27 FEBRUARY

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City at 7.30pm on BBC iPlayer

Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United at 7.45pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Luton Town v Manchester City at 8pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

WEDNESDAY 28 FEBRUARY

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion at 7.45pm on BBC iPlayer

Nottingham Forest or Bristol City v Manchester United at 7.45pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Liverpool v Watford or Southampton at 8pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

Chelsea or Aston Villa v Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle on ITV4 (channel TBC).

The kick-off time for Chelsea or Aston Villa v Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle will be confirmed after their replays on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 February.

The 12 clubs that are involved in live broadcast ties on the BBC and ITV’s linear channels will receive a £125,000 fee, and the four clubs that are participating in live broadcast ties on BBC iPlayer will receive a £55,000 fee. These fees are in addition to any payments from the competition’s prize fund.’