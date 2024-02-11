Opinion

The ecstasy and agony of being a Newcastle United supporter was never more…

I had fancied a win against Nottingham Forest in the build to the game at the City Ground.

I also said it was a tough fixture – but even I didn’t anticipate the 90 minute rollercoaster that was in store.

The ecstasy and agony of being a Newcastle United supporter was never more epitomised than in that first half against Nuno Espirito de Santo’s team.

After Bruno Guimaraes beautifully executed opener, any neutral could have been excused for thinking that United were about to go into cruise control.

Forest doggedly fought back but it was another man of the moment Fabian Schar, who neatly rifled in to restore the rightful balance.

“Aah get in” some might have thought, half-time is on it’s way and a much needed pep talk from rock steady Eddie, but yet it never seems to work out that way.

Bang and then a wicked deflection and we are heading down the tunnel all square, deflated and with our tails firmly between our legs.

As I said in my instant post-match reaction, thank heavens for Bruno Guimaraes.

That deciding goal was delightful, even though former Toon failure Matt Selz got a mitt to it.

The game then proceeded to swing back and forth but it was the Toon who deservedly picked up the spoils.

What this game proved is that we cannot afford to have more than one or two players having off days at this level. There are no easy games in the EPL.

We desperately need to become more ruthless and stamp our authority on games when we are in the ascendancy.

There is still everything to play for this season. A Europa League slot is well within our capabilities and we shouldn’t be fearful of anyone in the FA Cup.

In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me if Eddie and the Hotrods took us to another Wembley final.

Nobody can tell which Newcastle United can turn up on any given matchday so far this season.

However, confidence and momentum is beginning to slowly resurface, and we have won our last four away games in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Big Joelinton is going to be a massive miss. If he had of been on the pitch against Forest we would have snuffed them out in the first half and went on to win comfortably.

Looking on the bright side, we may not have to play Forest or the scouse mackems Everton next season.

Elsewhere in the EPL, Spurs scored a last gasp winner against Brighton that probably has done us a favour.

Ivan Toney also scored again, as Brentford stopped a recently resurgent Wolves in their tracks.

I now fancy Arsenal to help our cause and beat West Ham and reckon that Manchester United will nick a point at Villa Park.

It’s Bournemouth up next at Gallowgate and I think we will be right up for it.

Victory against a gutsy Forest side after surrendering the lead twice, should have really buoyed Eddie’s charges.

It was great to see Anthony Gordon straight back in the fold after leaving St James’ Park on crutches after the Luton game. Flash… he’s a miracle.

Lets hope that our club physio Dr Zarkov can now rub some of his secret formula into Callum Wilsons latest injury.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after win v Nottingham Forest – Read HERE)

(Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(This photo that all Newcastle United fans will absolutely love from tonight… See HERE)

(Bruno Guimaraes – “I dedicate this goal to the Mad Dog” Read HERE)

(Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – A new Bruno Guimaraes position with added goals! Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports