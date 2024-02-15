Opinion

The Dan Burn questions – Maybe this will answer a few of them

Dan Burn eventually made it back to Newcastle United in January 2022, having failed to make it through the NUFC ranks as a kid, getting on for two decades earlier.

The ‘richest club in the world’ paying £13m for the big lad from Blyth prompted much hilarity amongst the media and elsewhere.

Arriving at (returning to) St James’ Park only a few months before his 30th birthday, what on earth was Eddie Howe thinking of with Dan Burn?

Not for the first or last time, Eddie Howe proving he might know a little bit more than your average fan or journalist.

In that 2021/22 near relegation season, Newcastle United played 22 Premier League matches without Dan Burn, winning 3, drawing 9 and losing 10, NUFC picking up 18 points from a possible 66.

Dan Burn started in the other 16 PL games, Newcastle United winning 10, drawing 1 and losing 5, picking up 31 points from a possible 48 and helping NUFC to have the third best form in the Premier League for the entire second half of that season, only Liverpool and Man City doing better.

Much speculation ahead of the 2022/23 season, a great stint filling in at centre-back, but with Sven Botman coming in, would Dan Burn now be simply cover for left-sided central defence and left-back?

As it happens… instead, Dan Burn played in all 38 Premier League matches (35 starts and 3 off the bench) of the 2022/23 season, almost all of those minutes as a left-back.

A ‘little’ unorthodox having a 6ft 7 full-back BUT it worked!

Newcastle United the best defence in the Premier League that season, only Man City conceding so few goals.

Dan Burn also playing a huge role in the run to the League Cup final, scoring the key opening goal against Leicester in the quarter-final and only one goal conceded in the five matches he started on the way to Wembley.

This season, along with many other individuals and indeed the team / club overall, a season of ups and downs for Dan Burn in the current campaign. Especially painful for him when picking up a really bad freak back injury when landing awkwardly / fully on it when making a challenge during the 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Dan Burn though, as usual doing whatever he can for the black and white cause, he returned from that serious bank injury some month or more quicker than he ideally should have done, in order to help Eddie Howe and the NUFC squad, as the missing list of players continued to be in double figures match after match, month after month.

Which brings us to now.

Some of the shameful comments from certain Newcastle United ‘fans’ have been absolutely disgraceful when it comes to Dan Burn.

There is nothing wrong with constructive criticism of any Newcastle United player BUT so much of what has been said has been way over the top, in many cases totally unacceptable, both in relation to Dan Burn and Eddie Howe.

Whatever anybody might have to say about very recent matches, surely no rational person could argue that Dan Burn hasn’t played a very full role in the Newcastle United success story of what happened from February 2022 to end of May 2023.

Moving forward to the present day and of course the debate is currently all about whether Dan Burn or Tino Livramento should be getting the nod at left-back.

Eddie Howe has had to repeat himself a number of times in interviews and press conference when asked about the left-back selection issue, the NUFC Head Coach saying that his decisions on who he picks in that position and indeed any other in the team. is based on all kinds of factors.

This new report from The Other 14 summing up a very obvious reason that contributes to his decision making in selecting Dan Burn in his starting eleven, the table below showing the Premier League players with the best heading duel success rates this season:

As you can see, Dan Burn only bettered by four other players in the whole of the Premier League, when it comes to winning the ball in the air.

Indeed, only one other Newcastle United player making this list at all and Jamaal Lascelles of course not a regular starter, with Schar and Botman clear first choice for their overall games.

Eddie Howe has had many issues to contend with when it comes to missing players and one of the big issues in recent times has been the lack of height in the team, especially when defending and attacking set-pieces. With midfielders such as Joelinton, Tonali and Willock all missing so many games, that takes a lot of height / physical (Lewis Miley may be 6ft 2 but he is a 17 year old 6ft 2 and in years to come will be far stronger and more effective once filling out) side out of the team. This lack of height from non-defenders further compounded by Callum Wilson’s injury issues, the same with Alexander Isak. Sean Longstaff maybe the only real asset in terms of ability in the air in recent times, outside those who play in defence.

The bottom line is that we can all point to strengths Tino Livramento has, especially pace, as advantages over Dan Burn. However, Dan Burn also has his strengths still.

At Nottingham Forest, along with Martin Dubravka, Dan Burn was at fault for the first Forest goal. However, he also made far more clearances (14) than any other Newcastle player and most of them came when Forest were using their main attacking threat of long throws into the penalty area, Dan Burn repeatedly heading the ball away and clear of danger.

It is all a balancing act as to who is selected in any team and for me, I am quite happy that each time it is Eddie Howe who makes the decision each Newcastle United match, rather than the ‘experts’ who are so quick to tell him he is an idiot for selecting Dan Burn.