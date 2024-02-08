Opinion

The club they had to come back for – Newcastle United

This is an article / dossier of players who in my lifetime have played for Newcastle United, then left our club, only to return again.

After signing in 1966, Durham lad John Craggs made 52 League appearances for Newcastle and also played a part in our successful 1969 Fairs Cup campaign. Arguably Newcastle United’s greatest ever right back, David Craig had always stood in the way of John making regular first team appearances.

John Craggs joined Middlesbrough for a club record fee in 1971, went on to play more than 400 League games for the Teessiders. He re-signed for United on a free transfer in 1982 and took his second bow at Gallowgate on the same day that Kevin Keegan made his debut.

Terry Hibbitt had also been an understudy to a club great, Eddie Gray at Leeds United. He had played in the second leg of Leeds’ Fairs Cup Final win in 1968 and was part of Don Revie’s Division 1 title winning squad the following season.

Joe Harvey snapped him up and he went on to later develop an almost telepathic understanding with Malcolm Macdonald in the early 1970s.

He was sold to Birmingham City by Gordon Lee in 1975 but returned to Newcastle in 1978 and went on to captain our club during his second spell.

Scouser Terry McDermott was another Joe Harvey signing from Bury in 1973.

He soon established himself in a classy Toon midfield that also consisted of Jinky Smith, Tommy Cassidy and the aforementioned Hibbitt.

He appeared in our 1974 FA Cup Final defeat to Liverpool before joining the Reds the following season.

Terry Mac became an integral part of an amazing Liverpool team and one of the most decorated players of his era.

He returned to United in 1982 and was one of the driving forces in the Keegan inspired team that achieved promotion in 1984.

Mark McGhee joined Newcastle United from Greenock Morton in 1977 as a raw 20 year old.

He showed promise but the team were relegated in 1978 and the following year Mark was offloaded to Aberdeen. He went on to have a stellar career with the Dons, Bayern Munich and Celtic.

Mark McGhee finally returned to Newcastle in 1989 and struck up a lethal goalscoring partnership with Toon cult hero Micky Quinn.

Peter Beardsley is one of the finest and most skilful footballers that has ever pulled on our famous black and white stripes.

He arrived from Vancouver Whitecaps in 1983 and immediately became part of a formidable Toon trident up top with Kevin Keegan and Chrissy Waddle. He went on to be one of England’s stars at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Pedro left to join Liverpool for a British transfer record in 1987 but returned in 1993 to play under Keegan. In 1996 Peter Beardsley almost became the first player since the immortal Hughie Gallacher to captain Newcastle United to a top flight title.

The late great Pavel Srnicek joined lowly Newcastle from Banik Ostrava in 1991. By 1993 United had been promoted as 1st Division Champions and ‘Pavel was a Geordie’.

After leaving the club in 1998, Pavel would re-sign on a short term contract in 2006. He made an emotional return to a hero’s welcome, when coming on as a substitute at St James’ Park in a 3-1 win over Spurs.

When he burst on the scene, Lee Clark became a little dynamo in the Newcastle engine room. Regularly playing alongside the likes of Liam O’Brien, Kevin Sheedy and Kevin Brock, Lee soon became a bit of a young local hero.

Lee Clark joined the mackems in 1997 for more regular first team football. After helping them to promotion in 1999, Lee turned up at Wembley to watch Newcastle in the FA Cup Final wearing an SMB tee-shirt. He was then hurriedly sold on to Fulham.

He returned to Newcastle for a season in 2005.

Robbie Elliott was another local lad that came up through our ranks into the first team. In his first spell at the club he was best remembered for scoring the winning goal at Highbury and being the first Toon player to do the ‘Chicken Dance’ (it later became notorious when Kevin Nolan did it after his derby hat-trick).

He was sold to Bolton in 1997 but Sir Bobby Robson brought him home in 2001.

The much loved Nobby Solano joined Newcastle United from Boca Juniors in 1998. He quickly became a fan favourite. He had skill, elegance and a canny eye for goal.

It came as a surprise to many when Sir Bobby sold him on to Aston Villa in the 2004 January transfer window. Within 18 months though our little trumpet playing hero returned and the fans were happy once again.

After a two week trial in January 2009, Peter Lovenkrands signed a contract with Newcastle until the end of the season. After we were relegated in the May, Peter left the club.

He returned though and penned a three year deal with us on 1st September 2009, some of his goals helped the Toon make an immediate return to the Premier League in 2010.

Last but not least is another local lad who I liked immensely.

Andy Carroll had also come from the academy and by the time he was in his late teens was a strapping six footer.

He had a wonderful goalscoring season in the Championship in 2009/10 and continued his excellent form in the Premier League.

Carroll just about single-handedly put the likes of Villa, Arsenal and Liverpool to the sword, before Mike Ashley cashed in on him to the tune of £35 Million in January 2011.

Andy’s career became blighted by injury and he rejoined Newcastle in 2019 on a free transfer.