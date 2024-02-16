Opinion

The Callum Wilson question

It has now been reported that Callum Wilson will need surgery on a pectoral tendon injury.

If so, it would almost certainly rule him out for the rest of this season.

So I thought that I would bring things forward and issue the last rites on his Newcastle United career.

This is not the beginning of the end for Callum playing in the famous black and white stripes. The writing has been on the wall for longer than I can remember.

I cannot see a stay of execution in the summer and believe it is now time to cut our losses if a reasonable offer is received.

Callum Wilson is a very good and accomplished goalscorer when fit. This season has particularly been a disaster for him with various injuries.

Another major concern is that our ‘Rolls Royce’ Alexander Isak has kept breaking down during the current campaign.

We just cannot afford to carry both Callum and Alex in the same squad next season.

At 24, Isak has age on his side, but Wilson turns 32 this month.

There would be absolute outrage on Tyneside if Newcastle decided to cash in on Isak anytime soon.

Callum Wilson has scored 45 goals in 91 Premier League appearances (68 starts and 23 as a sub), basically a goal every other appearance, which is even more impressive considering more than a quarter of those appearances have been off the bench.

Far less impressive is the statistic that he has only made 91 Premier League appearances in four seasons for Newcastle United, since joining us in the summer of 2020.

When he moves on we will all wish him well.

He’s a likeable bloke who embraced the opportunity to become our Number 9.

Whether it is Dan Ashworth or somebody else, their work is going to be cut out in the ensuing months to bring in the firepower required for a real and sustained assault in the League and domestic cups next season.

Ideally, we need two forwards brought in. A relatively experienced goal-getter to take the burden off Alexander Isak, then also preferably a young hungry protege ready made for the first team pool.

I’d like to briefly take your minds back to the early noughties movie Castaway, starring Tom Hanks.

Their is a poignant and emotional scene when Hanks’ character eventually loses his constant desert island companion ‘Wilson’ forever, and cries out in despair.

Wilson was, ironically, a football.

After Callum Wilson leaves Newcastle United, I will always think of him fondly.