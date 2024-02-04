News

That could have happened in this cauldron of an atmosphere – Luton boss reacts to St James’ Park

Rob Edwards has had a remarkable 15 months in charge at Luton Town.

Sacked in September 2022 after only 10 games at Watford, Edwards was appointed at local rivals Luton only two months later.

Another six months on and Rob Edwards had steered Luton into the top tier, including via a semi-final victory over Sunderland in the play-offs.

A first season in the top tier for over three decades, the Hatters had been written off as certain relegation candidates.

However, Rob Edwards led his team into Saturday’s match at St James’ Park on the back of only one defeat in eight games (all competitions), outside the relegation zone, into the fifth round of the FA Cup, plus the last two results had been a 2-1 win at Everton and 4-0 thrashing of Brighton at Kenilworth Road.

None of that though will have prepared Rob Edwards for a quite bizarre full on afternoon on Tyneside…

Rob Edwards asked how he was feeling when reflecting on Newcastle 4 Luton 4, having gone 4-2 up:

“Very mixed [feelings].

“I am very proud and pleased with the performance.

“We were brave.

“They came back quickly and the way we stayed composed and didn’t go under [was a relief].

“That could have happened in this cauldron of an atmosphere.

“We even had a chance to win it at the end.

“It was an even game and a great game.”

“I have said to the players, this [way of playing] is the best way for us to get results.

“The players have really bought into it.

“We have been this way before but it suits who we are and what we are.

“It suits the whole football club to be honest.

“It gives us more threat and upsets the flow of the opposition.

“I think that when you look at Newcastle’s goals there were some things we could have done.

“You just need to see certain moments out.

“Some of the actions for their goals we could have done better at.

“They will be doing the same as well.

“There are always areas to improve.

“We are human beings and we make mistakes and we will always make mistakes.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, White

