News

Talent spotter zeroes in on young Newcastle United talent

Lewis Miley has been one of the big stories of this Newcastle United season.

The 17 year old coming into the first team and doing a remarkable job.

After having previously played only 60 minutes of first team football, Lewis Miley has now featured in all of Newcastle United’s last 20 (TWENTY!) matches, starting 17 of them and a sub off the bench in the other three.

Still not able to legally buy an alcoholic drink, the teenager has played against the likes of Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, AC Milan, Manchester United and PSG, more than holding his own.

Now a new BBC Sport report (see below) has seen a ‘Secret Scout’ talent spotter pick out Newcastle United’s Lewis Miley as an ‘outstanding player’ getting the chance to show what he can do at such a young age.

BBC Sport report – 23 February 2024:

Tales from a talent spotter – who should be on our radar?

Many teenagers dream of becoming a professional footballer – but only the minority actually achieve it.

The Football Extra Newsletter has been speaking to a member of the Secret Scout, external, who is a coach, scout and youth recruitment consultant with experience working at both club and international level. His identity remains a secret to protect his relationships in the football industry.

In recent years, we’ve seen teenagers like Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham breakthrough into the Premier League and on to the world stage. These ‘wonderkids’ have transitioned into first team football from their academies as young as 16-years-old, whilst many others go out on loan to get experience.

“Lewis Miley at Newcastle, he’s a perfect example,” said the Secret Scout. “An outstanding player in an academy that hasn’t got the depth of quality that others do, so he’s going to get pushed. If he was at Chelsea or Man City it’s very unlikely he would have been pushed so much.”

So how hard is it for club’s to strike the balance between providing a pathway for young players to establish themselves, whilst continuing to push for titles?

“Spurs have some outstanding youth players: Tyrese Hall, Mikey Moore, Callum Olusesi are just a few to look out for. But Ange [Postecoglou] has to get the first team right and win football matches so when things are difficult he can say ‘look, I’ve done this just give me a chance’.

“After that, you can implement some youth players into the team because he’s earned that right.”

Aside from those at Tottenham, the Secret Scout picked out Chelsea’s Rio Nghuoma as one to look out for in the next few years.

“He’s a winger, only 15 but he’s played U21s football and plays for England. Outstanding, so, so tricky 1v1.

“Darius Lane from Brighton is another name to look out for. He’s a central midfielder, French-American and just got called up to represent America. He’s a box-to-box, all-action style player and another one that I think has a really good opportunity to make it if Brighton provide him with the pathway.

“Also look out for Dante Headley, he’s a right-back at Manchester City. Fin Gorman, an attacking midfielder, is another from City too.”