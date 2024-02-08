News

Sven Botman absence from Newcastle United training now explained

The absence of Sven Botman from Newcastle United training images (see below) on Wednesday raised some concerns / curiosity.

However, that absence from official training images has now been explained.

Sven Botman was actually in Germany.

Adidas have snapped up Sven Botman as the latest athlete to join their range of talent, with the Dutch defender putting pen to paper on a deal with the sportswear giant at their German HQ.

Sven Botman posting on Instagram

The Mag report on Newcastle United training images – 7 February 2024:

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery of photos.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 17 first team squad players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn, Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie(**), Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Loris Karius, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Matt Ritchie(**), Fabian Schar, Sandro Tonali(***), Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson

(**Matt Ritchie and Mark Gillespie seen in training images from today that were made public elsewhere)

(***Sandro Tonali of course remains banned for the rest of this season)

Those not seen…

Alexander Isak with his groin issue and Anthony Gordon twisting his ankle, neither expected to be missing for very long but could either / both of them be back for Saturday?

Others involved at the weekend against Luton Town who couldn’t be seen in this official Wednesday Newcastle United training gallery, are Sven Botman, Mark Dubravka and Sean Longstaff.

Jamaal Lascelles was missing on Saturday with a calf injury and not seen today.

Joelinton has had his operation and is expected back in May.

Also missing from the Newcastle United training shots are long-term absentees Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson.

Always difficult to know for sure as players can be innocently missed out of the set of published photos and/or Eddie Howe wants to keep the opposition guessing…