Sunderland official announcement – 13th manager in 9 years now appointed

You can only applaud the levels of incompetence down at Sunderland.

After drawing Newcastle United in the FA Cup, they rushed to sack Tony Mowbray (who from the outside looked to be doing a decent job) in December.

Sunderland managing to appoint a manager in Michael Beale, who pretty much all the Mackems appeared to hate before he’d even taken charge of a single match.

We then saw at close hand the very real levels of cluelessness on Wearside, with the Black Cats bar shenanigans and other goings on.

Whilst the Sunderland fans added to the hilarity with one of the most amateurish looking flag displays ever organised, presumably drawn up by a six year old.

Newcastle United then humiliated Michael Beale and his Sunderland team on the pitch, with surely one of the easiest derby wins of all time.

Now the Sunderland fans have forced out Michael Beale after only 12 games, the club releasing an official statement (see below) on Monday afternoon.

The Sunderland hierarchy announcing their thirteen managers to take charge of matches in the last nine years, which doesn’t even include those named as caretaker bosses in that time.

Michael Dodds has done caretaker duties previously but now he has been named as ‘interim’ team boss until the end of season. Which will no doubt see him remain in the job going into next season as well, unless he proves even worse than Michael Beale.

This is the astonishing list of 13 different Sunderland managers these past nine years…

Gus Poyet, Dick Advocaat, Sam Allardyce, David Moyes, Simon Grayson, Chris Coleman, Jack Ross, Phil Parkinson, Lee Johnson, Alex Neil, Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale, Michael Dodds.

Sunderland official announcement – 19 February 2024:

‘Sunderland AFC has appointed Mike Dodds as the Club’s interim Head Coach.

Dodds will lead the first team until the end of the 2023-24 season and replace Michael Beale, who departs the Stadium of Light with immediate effect.

A member of the Club’s coaching team since August 2021, Dodds took charge of the Black Cats earlier this campaign and guided them to back-to-back wins in the Sky Bet Championship.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said:

“We are disappointed that Michael is leaving Sunderland AFC. Our desire is to improve and unfortunately that hasn’t been evident, as such we take full accountability and feel that acting decisively is in the best interests of the Club. This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future. Our focus is now on the players and supporting Mike Dodds in the remaining games to ensure we achieve the highest possible league finish. We will be updating our supporters further as and when significant developments are made.”