Sunderland have now parted company with Michael Beale after 12 matches – Sky Sports

Sky Sports have now revealed that Sunderland and Michael Beale have gone their separate ways.

The Mackems now already looking for their their manager of the season having already sacked Tony Mowbray.

The news broken by Keith Downie, who covers Newcastle United (and Sunderland sackings) for Sky Sports.

Beale’s 12 games brought four win, two draws and six defeats.

Those defeats including an embarrassingly one-sided derby humiliation at home, when Beale’s Sunderland were terrified of even trying to get into the Newcastle United half.

A real shame that he has gone as I thought Michael Beale was doing a very good job on Wearside.

I especially enjoyed his pre-derby comments (see below)…

Keith Downie of Sky Sports reporting – 19 February 2024:

‘EXCLUSIVE: Michael Beale has parted company with Sunderland after just two months and 12 games in charge.’

Michael Beale Newcastle United press conference – 3 January 2024:

“We have to just focus on ourselves and the work we are doing.

“We have a really young and ambitious team, that is doing well in the Championship.

“It is important that we bring the best version of ourselves this week.

“They are young players and there is a lot of ambition in our dressing room, from players who want to go on and play in the Premier League and Champions League.”

Michael Beale speaking about Sunderland and Newcastle United ahead of the FA Cup derby – 5 January 2024:

“There is no difference in terms of status, support, size and pool of the clubs [Sunderland and Newcastle United].

“That is very similar, on a par with each other.‌

“The only difference between the two clubs is financially right now.

“I am not willing to concede we go into the game underdogs.”