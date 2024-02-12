Opinion

Struggling to cope – I thought Newcastle United fans wanted return of the entertainers…

Newcastle United fans able to enjoy yet another victory.

NUFC supporters also seeing three great goals scored by Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar.

What is / was not to like?

I thought this is what all Newcastle United fans wanted?

A return to the days of the ‘Entertainers’ era.

Goals, goals, goals and maximum entertainment?

These are the Premier League totals for all clubs, how many goals the fans have seen at each club (the total and then in brackets the breakdown of goals scored and goals conceded):

58 (26 + 32) Everton

66 (33 + 33) Man U

66 (26 + 40) Palace

72 (33 + 39) Fulham

73 (34 + 39) Brentford

74 (30 + 44) Forest

75 (53 + 22) Arsenal

75 (25 + 50) Burnley

75 (31 + 44) Bournemouth

76 (37 + 39) Wolves

77 (38 + 39) Chelsea

78 (36 + 42) West Ham

78 (33 + 45) Luton

78 (55 + 23) Liverpool

79 (50 + 32) Villa

81 (56 + 25) Man City

82 (22 + 60) Sheffield United

83 (43 + 40) Brighton

87 (51 + 36) Tottenham

90 (51 + 39) Newcastle United

That’s right, Newcastle United fans have witnessed more goals this season than any other Premier League fanbase.

In 23 Premier League matches, a total of 90 goals, at an average of more than 3.75 goals per game. Newcastle United players averaging 2.12 goals per PL match, the opposition averaging 1.62 goals when playing NUFC in the league.

When factor in another 24 (16 + 8) goals in Champions League and domestic cup competitions, that becomes…

Newcastle United fans have so far witnessed a staggering 114 goals, scoring 67 and conceding 47 in only 35 games so far, in all competitions.

On a slightly more serious note.

This is the current 2023/24 Premier League table on Monday morning:

As you can see, Newcastle United have scored the joint fourth highest number of goals (53), only the top three (Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal) having scored more.

Whilst when it comes to goal difference, Newcastle United are +12 and only the top five have a better GD.

I think this gives a fairer reflection of how, despite the crippling injury list, Newcastle United have really performed this season. I am not claiming NUFC deserve to be top four but I think fitting in with the goals scored and goal difference, the overall way United have played really deserves us to be in sixth, ahead of Man U, Brighton and the Hammers. Sometimes things just don’t fall your way.

In general I think, goal difference definitely reflects very well how you have performed in any season, which would seem pretty obvious to most people I guess. How well you have done when it comes to scoring goals, compared to how well you have done in preventing them going in at the other end.

Look at the final 2022/23 Premier League table:

I think pretty clear last season that Man City and Arsenal were easily the best two teams / squads, they finished in the top two places in the table and had massive +61 and +45 goal differences.

I still think Man U though carried massive luck last season in finishing third.

I reckon Newcastle United, based on performances, for certain deserved to end up third last season, the fact we had a goal difference that was 20 goals better (+35 v +15) than Man U, definitely backs that up.

Indeed, I also think Liverpool (+28) and Brighton (+19) also probably had an argument that their overall play last season was at least a match for Man U last season, if not potentially better.

I have read a lot of nonsense as well recently about how many goals Newcastle United have been conceding.

I say nonsense, not because you shouldn’t be looking for reasons why you are conceding these goals…

I say nonsense because you can’t just look at goals conceded in isolation, it has to be looked at as part of what is happening overall, goals conceded AND goals scored.

Yet after Saturday, I heard far too much form certain Newcastle United fans who ONLY wanted to talk about the goals Nottingham Forest scored, in many cases not even interested in talking about the three excellent NUFC goals.

It is only a minority of Newcastle United fans, but a very vocal minority, this vocal minority who the media eagerly pounce on, wanting to claim an unhappy fanbase etc etc.

When in reality the overwhelming majority of Newcastle supporters are seeing a lot of positives with their team and club, whilst at the same time acknowledging that things need to improve in terms of not conceding so many goals. However, the vast majority also accepting that the missing players are a massive factor in this AND that it is midfield that is arguably where the biggest problem is defensively, as amongst others, we are massively missing Joelinton, Tonali and Willock. Bruno was class on Saturday but defending not his biggest strength, nor Sean Longstaff, whilst far too much has had to be expected of a 17 year old Lewis Miley who is playing in such a tough key position, but whose physicality is nowhere near what it will be in a few years time when fully developed.

If you are averaging two goals conceded every match and losing pretty much all of them, then that has disaster written all over it. If however, you are conceding a couple BUT scoring three or four yourself regularly, then that is very different.

The last six games in all competitions, Newcastle United have conceded ten goals BUT scored seventeen themselves.

Even if you extend that and to look at the last ten matches in all competitions, Eddie Howe’s side have conceded 19 goals BUT scored 24.

Obviously there is room for improvement when it comes to cutting down the number conceded, however, to not at the same time mention there are plenty goals going in at the other end, well, you would almost think that certain people have agendas…