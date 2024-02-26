Opinion

Struggling to cope – I thought Newcastle United fans wanted return of entertainers…

I thought this is what all Newcastle United fans wanted?

A return to the days of the ‘Entertainers’ era.

Goals, goals, goals and maximum entertainment?

These are the Premier League totals for all clubs, how many goals the fans have seen at each club (the total and then in brackets the breakdown of goals scored and goals conceded):

62 (28 + 34) Everton

72 (36 + 36) Man U

75 (31 + 44) Palace

78 (36 + 42) Fulham

79 (35 + 44) Brentford

80 (33 + 47) Bournemouth

80 (40 + 40) Wolves

80 (36 + 44) West Ham

82 (34 + 48) Forest

83 (25 + 58) Burnley

83 (42 + 41) Chelsea

85 (62 + 23) Arsenal

85 (59 + 26) Man City

86 (35 + 51) Luton

88 (63 + 25) Liverpool

88 (22 + 66) Sheffield United

90 (49 + 41) Brighton

90 (52 + 38) Tottenham

91 (56 + 35) Villa

99 (54 + 45) Newcastle United

That’s right, Newcastle United fans have witnessed, by far, more goals in matches this season than any other Premier League fanbase.

Plus, amazingly (despite the impression given by many Newcastle United fans), Eddie Howe’s team scoring a fair few more than they concede.

Plus, it is a simple fact that with so many key players missing, especially Nick Pope and strong midfielders such as Tonali, Willock and Joelinton, it has left Eddie Howe inn recent months with little choice but to try and use the strengths of those still available. Basically, United not having the players available that would suit them trying to defend in numbers and hope to sneak a 1-0 win.

Would you even want that to be the case?

I thought we all wanted to see an attacking Newcastle United?

In 26 Premier League matches, a total of 90 goals, at an average of more than 3.80 goals per game. Newcastle United players averaging 2.07 goals per PL match, the opposition averaging 1.73 goals when playing NUFC in the league.

It is simply a fact as well that Nick Pope conceded only 14 goals in the 14 PL matches he has started so far this season, a n average of only 1.00 goals per PL game.

In the 12 PL matches that have kicked off with out him in the side, an average of 2.58 goals conceded.

When factor in another 24 (16 + 8) goals in Champions League and domestic cup competitions, that becomes…

Newcastle United fans have so far witnessed a staggering 123 goals, scoring 70 and conceding 53 in only 37 games so far, in all competitions.

This is the current 2023/24 Premier League table on Monday morning:

As you can see, Newcastle United have scored the fifth highest number of goals (54), only the top four (Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Villa) having scored more.

Whilst when it comes to goal difference, Newcastle United are +9 and only the top five have a better GD.

I think this gives a fairer reflection of how, despite the crippling injury list, Newcastle United have really performed this season. I am not claiming NUFC deserve to be top four but I think fitting in with the goals scored and goal difference, the overall way United have played really deserves us to be in sixth, ahead of Man U, Brighton and the Hammers. Sometimes things just don’t fall your way.

In general I think, goal difference definitely reflects very well how you have performed in any season, which would seem pretty obvious to most people I guess. How well you have done when it comes to scoring goals, compared to how well you have done in preventing them going in at the other end.

Look at the final 2022/23 Premier League table:

I think pretty clear last season that Man City and Arsenal were easily the best two teams / squads, they finished in the top two places in the table and had massive +61 and +45 goal differences.

I still think Man U though carried massive luck last season in finishing third.

I reckon Newcastle United, based on performances, for certain deserved to end up third last season, the fact we had a goal difference that was 20 goals better (+35 v +15) than Man U, definitely backs that up.

Indeed, I also think Liverpool (+28) and Brighton (+19) also probably had an argument that their overall play last season was at least a match for Man U last season, if not potentially better.

I have read a lot of nonsense as well recently about how many goals Newcastle United have been conceding.

I say nonsense, not because you shouldn’t be looking for reasons why you are conceding these goals…

I say nonsense because you can’t just look at goals conceded in isolation, it has to be looked at as part of what is happening overall, goals conceded AND goals scored.

Yet repeatedly, I hear far too much from certain Newcastle United fans who ONLY want to talk about the goals score, in many cases not even interested in talking about the NUFC goals.

It is only a minority of Newcastle United fans, but a very vocal minority, this vocal minority who the media eagerly pounce on, wanting to claim an unhappy fanbase etc etc.

When in reality the overwhelming majority of Newcastle supporters are seeing a lot of positives with their team and club, whilst at the same time acknowledging that things need to improve in terms of not conceding so many goals. However, the vast majority also accepting that the missing players are a massive factor in this AND that it is midfield that is arguably where the biggest problem is defensively, as amongst others, we are massively missing Joelinton, Tonali and Willock.

Yes, Newcastle United have conceded 13 goals in their last five PL matches but they have also scored 13.

Whilst the last eight goals in all competitions it is 21 goals scored and 16 conceded.

Only once in the last 15 games have Newcastle failed to score.

I think it is great credit to Eddie Howe and his players that despite so many players missing, especially in midfield and attacking positions, NUFC have continued to create chances so regularly and score so many goals.

Obviously there is room for improvement when it comes to cutting down the number conceded, however, to not at the same time mention there are plenty goals going in at the other end, well, you would almost think that certain people have agendas…

Newcastle United now have second tier Blackburn in their FA Cup sights on Tuesday night and then the final 12 Premier League matches to focus on.

With a number of key players now returning to availability and the fact that all eight matches have now been played by Newcastle against the top four, plenty of room for optimism that United can keep on scoring plenty of goals AND start to cut the number that have recently been conceded.