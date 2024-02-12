News

Standing ovation for Newcastle United loan star on first start – Great to see

If any player deserves a change of luck, it is surely Isaac Hayden.

Experiencing major injury issues in his later times at Newcastle United, then going out on loan to Norwich last season for a fresh start, only to quickly pick up a season ending injury.

Going out to Standard Liege in Belgium for a fresh start on the continent this season, impressing for his loan club, only to run into massive issues with alleged late and non-paid wages, which saw the NUFC loan player left out of the team and then return back to Newcastle early from his loan deal, Isaac Hayden threatening Standard Liege with legal action over the issues with wages.

Second half of the season, Isaac Hayden having left for a QPR side deep in relegation trouble.

His first minutes for the Championship club came at Blackburn, off the bench with the game goalless, the Newcastle loan player helping them to a massive 2-1 away win.

Then on Saturday, Isaac Hayden making his first start for QPR at home to a Norwich side battling for a promotion play-off place.

The game ended 2-2, a decent result for QPR, however, a personal triumph for Isaac Hayden as he was man of the match and got a standing ovation from his new fanbase when subbed with four minutes remaining.

Very early days of course for Isaac Hayden and QPR, but hopefully this will prove the right club / right time at last, where he can help them avoid relegation and potentially make a permanent move there (still contracted to NUFC until 30 June 2026, due to Mike Ashley’s ridiculous contract policy).

A win against Stoke in midweek could at last potentially take QPR out of the relegation zone, good luck to Isaac Hayden and his new temporary (for now) club.

London News Online report – 12 February 2024:

‘Midfielder Isaac Hayden, borrowed from Newcastle United on deadline day, could end up being the most crucial of the players brought in.

The 28-year-old has gained plenty of Championship experience throughout his time at Newcastle, Norwich and Hull City, and his understanding of the game was on full display against his former side on Saturday.

Hayden made four tackles, which was more than any other player on the pitch, and complemented that with three interceptions, as he helped QPR control Norwich’s dangerous forward players in the first half.

As the deepest midfielder in Cifuentes’ side, his defensive contribution stands out, but he also has to play an important role when QPR are in possession.

With Cifuentes encouraging his side to play out from defence whenever possible, the holding midfielder has the responsibility to progress the ball and get his team up the pitch.

Hayden was adept at this on Saturday, completing 93% of his passes and also making four key passes.

The Arsenal academy graduate had to be substituted in the 86th minute after struggling with cramp, but as he was replaced by Lyndon Dykes, Loftus Road gave him the sort of standing ovation that is usually reserved for the goal-scoring heroics of Chris Willock or Ilias Chair.

Cifuentes expects him to be fit for the crucial trip to Stoke City on Wednesday, and will no doubt be hoping that he can continue to build his team around Hayden for the rest of the season.’