Opinion

Staggering FA Cup Newcastle United statistic – Living the dream

Newcastle United fans have been living the FA Cup dream.

No, honestly.

Yes, without realising it, these last 30 years have been a golden era in the FA Cup for Newcastle supporters.

That is, when we are talking about FA Cup fifth round matches…

Newcastle United most recent FA Cup fifth round ties

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 (3 March 2020) – Lost in sixth round to Man City

Newcastle 1 Southampton 0 (18 February 2006) – Lost in sixth round to Chelsea

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 (20 February 2005) – Lost in semi-final to Man U

Newcastle 1 Man City 0 (17 February 2002) – Lost in sixth round to Arsenal

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 2 (31 January 2000) – Lost in semi-final to Chelsea

Blackburn 0 Newcastle 1 (24 February 1999) – Lost in final to Man U

Newcastle 1 Tranmere 0 (14 February 1998) – Lost in final to Arsenal

Newcastle 3 Man City 1 (19 February 1995) – Lost in sixth round to Everton

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 0 (13 February 1993)

That’s right, the last eight times that Newcastle United have reached the FA Cup fifth round, we have gone through.

Considering how rubbish we all pretty much think the NUFC FA Cup record is in our lifetimes, this is a quite bizarre / staggering statistic.

Especially when you compare it say to the last 17 years, when in 10 of the 17 FA Cup third round matches, NUFC haven’t gone through.

In those last eight FA Cup fifth round ties, interesting to see twice we progressed past Blackburn, whilst it was also Blackburn who we last lost to at this fifth round stage.

That 1993 FA Cup fifth round tie came only 12 months after Kevin Keegan came back to save us, thousands queued overnight at St James’ Park for tickets and we lost 1-0 in the 89th minute to a Roy Wegerle goal.

That 1993 meeting with Blackburn was remarkably the first of ten times the two clubs have been drawn together (in FA and League cups) in the Premier League era, tonight’s is the tenth.

Here are a few more Blackburn and Newcastle stats ahead of tonight’s match via BBC Sport:

Blackburn have been eliminated from seven of their nine FA Cup ties against Newcastle, including each of the past five in a row. The most recent was a 4-2 home defeat in a third-round replay in 2018-19.

Newcastle have won their past two meetings with Blackburn in all competitions. They most recently won three in a row against Rovers between 1966 and 1979.

Blackburn are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 1927-28/1928-29. They reached the last eight last season by beating Premier League opposition in the fifth round (2-1 v Leicester).

Newcastle have won 3-0 at Sunderland and 2-0 at Fulham in this season’s FA Cup. They most recently won three matches in a row in the competition between rounds three and five in the 2005-06 campaign.