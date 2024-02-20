Opinion

South Korea facing biggest threat since Kim Jong Un – Here comes Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce is in line for a move to South Korea, according to this ‘exclusive’ in the media.

Yes, the former Newcastle United manager claimed to be set to fill the vacancy of national team boss, after Jurgen Klinsmann’s recent sacking.

One thing for sure after reading this below, as usual, Steve Bruce never short of friends in the media!

The Mirror ‘exclusive’ report on Steve Bruce – 19 February 2024:

‘EXCLUSIVE: Steve Bruce in line to replace World Cup winner – but Saudi Arabia job also on the table

Steve Bruce is planning his return to management after taking whole of 2023 off and the former Newcastle boss is intrigued by possibility of taking South Korea vacancy

Steve Bruce is interested in becoming the next South Korea manager, with the former Newcastle boss keen to move overseas for his next job.

And the 63-year-old, who has been out of management since leaving West Bromwich Albion in October 2022, is also being linked with Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

Bruce decided to take a break after leaving Albion, who were 22nd in the Championship at the time of his departure. But he is now refreshed and eager to explore opportunities away from England.

South Korea last week sacked Jurgen Klinsmann after they failed to win the Asian Cup and Bruce has been discussed as a potential candidate.

“Steve is aware of the interest from South Korea and it’s a position that definitely appeals to him,” a source close to the former Manchester United defender told Mirror Football.

“He is high on the list of a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia as well so he is assessing his options and will be having conversations over the coming weeks. Steve is keen to get back into management and sees managing overseas as a good next step in his career.”

I just love the spin on this.

Steve Bruce turned Newcastle United into surefire relegation certainties and was only sacked and NUFC saved when his master Mike Ashley was bought out and Eddie Howe brought in to save the situation.

Then via the old pals act Steve Bruce ended up getting the West Brom job when they were fifth in the table and going for promotion, yet sacked Valerien Ismael, dropping down then under Bruce to be mid-table and nowhere near even the play-offs.

Then the following season Steve Bruce in just eight months at the Hawthorns, turning promotion hopefuls into Championship relegation certainties with only one win in the first 13 games of the 2022/23 season.

Then Bruce is sacked and Carlos Corberan comes in, undoes the harm Steve Bruce has done and they go up the table, only missing out on the play-offs by three points last season. Now this season Corberan currently has West Brom fifth top in the Championship.

Yet Brucey’s media mate above, makes out like it has been Steve Bruce’s choice to ‘take a rest’ and be unemployed (unemployable?) these past 16 months!

No wonder Steve Bruce is ‘eager to explore opportunities away from England’!!!

Which club in England would take him on?

If there is any truth above in supposed interest from South Korea or Saudi Arabia, surely must be a case of Brucey’s agent just repeatedly mentioning that Steve Bruce used to play for Man U!